Uvex Helmets Professional Rider of the Decade (2011-2020)

We want to know who is your hero rider of this decade – the one who has achieved huge feats in their sporting field

Previous winners of this award when it was looking back at the past 12 months, rather than the decade, include:

2019: Piggy French , who won Badminton for the first time among a record 14 internationals, including Blenheim CCI4*-L, was second at Burghley on Vanir Kamira and took European team silver with Quarrycrest Echo

2018: Ros Canter , who became eventing individual world champion at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon

2017: Nicola Wilson , who took team gold and individual bronze at the European Eventing Championships

2016: Charlotte Dujardin, who added a second individual Olympic gold at Rio 2016 and helped the Brits to team silver

Nominations for this award of the decade will open on Thursday 3 September, with nomination terms and conditions available to read now.

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2020

The H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF, are back – this year’s ceremony will be virtual, an exciting multi-media online bonanza. This innovation means equestrian fans around the world can be part of the celebration. We look forward to sharing the evening with you all.

This year’s awards will celebrate the heroes of the past decade (2011–2020) in elite equestrian sport, while honouring the unsung stars who have helped our industry, our horses and our spirits during this unusual year.

As previously, the H&H Award winners will be nominated and voted for by you. Anyone is welcome to nominate the person, group or horse they feel deserves recognition from Thursday 3 September.

Following the close of nominations at 5pm on 4 October, the H&H judging panel will decide on a shortlist of contenders. The panel will be influenced by the number of nominations and strength of the story of the nominee’s dedication and achievement.

On 29 October, we will announce the shortlisted candidates in the magazine and online, sharing their stories and inviting you to vote for your winners online, with voting closing on 5 November.

The winners will be revealed in our sparkling online virtual ceremony on 2 December, with guests joining us from around the world.