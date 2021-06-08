Live, work and ride at home with this four-bedroom farmhouse complete with stables, paddock and art gallery with café





Live and work on-site at this stunning four-bedroom Grade II listed farmhouse with converted barns which provide an art gallery and cafe business.

The current owner of Home End Farm and Blue Ginger Art Gallery and Café is now retiring and has said that she would be happy for a purchaser to also take over her business if they wish.

Home End Farm can be found in the village of Stiffords Bridge, Cradley, in the picturesque Malvern Hills, Worcestershire.

You will be just 7 miles from Three Counties Show ground, home of many major equestrian events throughout the season.

Local equestrian centres to check out include: Hallow Mill EC (11 miles), Stourport Riding Centre (21 miles) and Lincomb Equestrian (21 miles).

Like to show? Sign up to BSPS Area 6.

You are just over 30 miles from the home of Broadway Horse Trials.

If you want to hunt head out with The Worcestershire Hunt.

If you need an equine vet get in touch with Field Equine Vets (26 miles) or Peasebrook Equine Clinic (30 miles).

Your local racecourse would be Worcester Racecourse (10 miles).

Offered for sale by Allan Morris, you could make this house your own for a price of £775,000.

There are a pair of original stables and a further new timber stable as well as a 2.3 acre paddock, a gated driveway, a garden and views to the rear along the Malvern Hills.

Historically after being a farm, the property has also been run as an English school for overseas students. Currently, it is run as an art gallery and coffee shop called Blue Ginger.

The barns to the rear of the farmhouse have been converted to provide the space for the gallery, with the coffee shop and an additional occasional bedroom with shower to the rear. To the side of this is a utility space and customers cloakroom and a second commercial space. There is also a barn used as a further studio space and extended storage.

The house is a black and white detached Grade II listed four-bedroom farmhouse. The original build dates back to the 16th Century with later Georgian extensions.

The breakfast-kitchen boasts a bench seat under a rear aspect window with storage below and additional side aspect double glazed window, two ceiling light points, exposed beams, large open fireplace with wooden mantle, corner bread oven and floor mounted gas boiler.

Other ground floor rooms include a sitting room, a dining room, a study and a pantry.

