What does £4.65m buy you? A five-bedroom country house, 16 stables, an outdoor school and just under 18 acres…

Want to live close to the City but also enjoy a countryside location? Then this stunning country home could be the place for you, if you can afford the price tag…

Holmer Ridings is a striking Grade II listed property built circa 1728. It is situated in the village of Holmer Green in Buckinghamshire, 4.5 miles from Amersham.

High Wycombe and the M40 are about 4.2 miles away and includes direct trains to London from 33 mins. The nearby Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Beauty offers an abundance of walking, cycling and riding opportunities.

Local equestrian centres include: Snowball Farm (12 miles), Bury Farm (20 miles) and Quainton Stud (20 miles).

Shardeloes Farm Equestrian Centre is just five minutes (2 miles) from the front door.

There are also cross country facilities on offer at Bucklebury Equestrian (40 miles).

If you like to hunt head out with the Kimblewick.

Your local showing societies will be BSPS Area 15A or NPS Area 7.

The experts at Buckingham Equine Vets are on hand just 30 miles away.

Offered for sale by the agents at Savills, you will need to fork out £4.65m to call this house your home.

Do you think it’s worth buying a lottery ticket this week?

This site has previously been used to produce top class showjumpers. In total, the land amounts to just under 18 acres. There are a range of post and rail paddocks as well as this glorious driveway.

One of the main features is this huge outdoor school with all-weather surface…

There are 16 stables in total.

As well as a horse walker there is also a a staff flat, tack room and a handy lungeing arena.

The five-bedroom house has been extended and much improved over subsequent years.

At the centre of the house is this stylish kitchen, complete with central island and AGA.

Could you imagine dining in here?

