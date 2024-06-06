



Constructed in 1990, Hollybank House is one of Jersey’s most impressive residencies. What’s more, it has some really cool equestrian facilities too.

Hollybank House is on the north-east of the Channel Island. There is direct access from the grounds to the harbour of Rozel, where you will find fishing boats, a beach and a beachside café. Jersey Airport and Gama Aviation, the private airport, are a 20-minute drive away.

Local equestrian centres include BSJA Jersey (4km), Haie Fleurie (4.6km) and Greencliff Equestrian Centre (5km).

New Era Veterinary Hospital (8km) is just 15 minutes from the front door. If hunting is your thing, you can head out with the Jersey Drag.

Hollybank House is on the market with Fine & Country with the price available on application. Let’s take a look around…

Equestrian facilities include paddocks, an all-weather arena, eight stables, irrigated gallop track, floodlit sand school and an additional 7,500 square feet of ancillary buildings, including an office suite, staff/guest accommodation and garaging for multiple vehicles.

There are expansive grounds and landscaped gardens, with the property set in around 36 acres.

Hollybank House encompasses approximately 18,000 square feet of living space and is accessed through a set of gates and a long, tree-lined driveway.

The entrance hall of Hollybank House features an open fire and a sweeping staircase. There are four reception rooms, a large family kitchen and six bedroom suites. In addition, there is a vast indoor pool and gym complex.

The courtyard features a reinstated bakehouse where the present owners enjoy old-fashioned cooking periodically.

