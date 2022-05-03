Perfect for the quiet life? Settle at this pretty cottage with 3 stables, manège and rural village location…





A charming Grade II-listed cottage with equestrian facilities for three horses in lovely Kent countryside needs a new owner to move in.

Holly Tree Cottage can be found in a rural yet accessible position on the fringes of the village of Egerton, which is a Historic village with magnificent views across the Weald of Kent and Ashford valley. It lies seven miles from the market town of Ashford.

Local equestrian centres to check out include: White Horse Farm EC (23 miles), ColdBlow EC (12 miles) and Cobham Manor (11 miles).

Hit the cross-country course at Bonfleur this summer, which is just over 30 minutes away (16 miles) in a horsebox.

Like to hunt? Head out with the East Kent or the Ashford Valley.

Need to get your showing fix? Sign up to BSPS Area 14.

If you are in need of an equine vet, get in contact with Bell Equine or Newnham Court Equine Clinic.

Kent Showground is just over 14 miles from the village of Egerton.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, this cosy cottage comes with a guide price of between £1.1m and £1.15m.

Welcome to Holly Tree Cottage. The property sits within three acres of land and offers panoramic views over the neighbouring farmland and surrounding countryside.

The equestrian facilities include three stables, a tack room, hard standing and an outdoor manège. There is also good road access so there are plenty of hacking opportunities.

The home is a pretty cottage with four bedrooms in total. It stands within beautifully arranged formal gardens, predominantly laid to lawn with a range of mature specimen trees and flower beds. There is a productive vegetable garden and brick paved terrace.

There are many period features throughout, with ancient timbers adorning many of the ceilings and walls, a quaint country style kitchen/breakfast room, a separate utility room and a dining room featuring an imposing Dragon Beam and inglenook fireplace.

The rooms are large and spacious, and welcome lots of natural light through the windows, many of which look out over the gardens and grounds.

