



Hollow Farm has a farmhouse at its heart and extensive equestrian facilities, with panoramic views across its own land that extends to around 123 acres, all located within a ring fence.

This property is in a private position, approximately six miles south-west of Gloucester. It is south of the village of Elmore, between the River Severn and the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal.

Hollow Farm has excellent connectivity to the M5, and nearby Cheltenham and Gloucester provide excellent shopping, sporting, cultural and educational facilities. Train services from Gloucester and Stonehouse provide direct trains to London Paddington. The regional international airports of Birmingham and Bristol are also easily accessible.

Local equestrian centres include Tumpy Green (20 miles), CCR Equestrian (12 miles), Prestige Equestrian (11 miles) and Barton End (22 miles).

Hartpury and its extensive facilities can be found just 10 minutes away from the front door.

Brush up on your cross-country training at Deer Park Cross Country (24 miles), Upcote Cross Country Course (23 miles) and Wayfarer Cross Country (28 miles).

Need a vet? The experts at Cheltenham Equine Vets (13 miles) have got you covered.

Cheltenham Racecourse is 16 miles from the property, while the point-to-point track at Maisemore Park is just eight miles away.

BSPS Area 9B is your local showing society, and make sure you keep up to date with the diary of Three Counties Showground (19 miles).

In addition, the network of quiet country lanes and bridlepaths surrounding Hollow Farm offer excellent opportunities for hacking.

Offered for sale by Strutt & Parker, Hollow Farm is on the market with a guide price of £2.9m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities at Hollow Farm have been maintained to a high standard and enhanced by the current owners. There is a yard with seven stables, a tack room, store, workshop, and a one-bedroom flat on the first floor. There is also a horsewalker, lunge pen and turnout paddocks.

Additionally, approached from the main drive but with separate access from the house, is a comprehensive range of equestrian facilities, currently operating as a successful livery business. These additional facilities include 34 stables, set out across two main yards.

One yard has 16 internal stables within an American barn-style set-up with internal walkway and feed room. The second yard is an enclosed, gated yard with 10 external timber stables, three internal stables with a secure tack room, locker room and a feed room. There are four further external stables located opposite the tack room.

Opposite the main yard is a club house, which has a fitted modern kitchen and a secure, large tack room. Above is a groom’s accommodation with an open-plan kitchen and reception room, one bedroom, and one bathroom.

Further facilities include a lunge pen (25m diameter with an all-weather surface), a floodlit outdoor arena (60x25m) with an all-weather surface and mirrors, a small indoor arena, a large covered storage barn with adjoining secure lock-up and sand turnout pens.

All paddocks surround the main equestrian facilities and are accessed via walkways. There is approximately 95 acres of pasture. The paddocks close to the facilities are subdivided into smaller paddocks with post-and-rail and electric fencing with internal walkways and are connected to the mains water supply. The remaining land is laid to productive pasture of Grade 3 land classification, ideal for longer term turnout and taking a crop of hay.

There is a lake with a lakeside mobile lodge a short walk from the house. This lodge has an open plan kitchenette/living area, bedroom and bathroom.

The woodland at Hollow Farm is a recent addition to the farm. It is known as Hockley Wood and covers approximately 24 acres.

Gardens are laid to lawn, interspersed with mature shrubs and trees. To the front of the house, there is a parkland-style garden enclosed by metal estate fencing. There is also a tennis court.

Hollow Farmhouse dates back to the 17th Century with approximately 2,661 sq ft of living accommodation. The farmhouse provides modern living throughout, whilst retaining traditional features including stone fireplaces, timber beams, and flag stone floors.

Inside there is a family kitchen and dining area complete with AGA. Adjacent to the kitchen is a utility room and boot room. A door provides access directly out on to the garden to the rear of the house. There are two receptions rooms – the sitting room with a large traditional fireplace with woodburner and a family room with bi-folding doors that open onto a west-facing terrace. From the family room, there is a space currently used as a utility and laundry room.

On the first floor is the principal bedroom with an en-suite. There is a further bedroom with a private roof terrace with views over the garden and neighbouring paddocks, plus two additional bedrooms, one with an en-suite and exposed timber beams, plus a large family bathroom.

There are three further residential properties at Hollow Farm, which currently provide ancillary accommodation to the farmhouse and/or groom/staff accommodation.

