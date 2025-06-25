



A detached four-bedroom equestrian property with 5.35 acres which includes a stable yard, horsewalker, sand paddocks and a 51x20m flood-lit ménage.

Hogshaw Farm Bungalow is in the hamlet of Hogshaw in South Buckinghamshire. It is 5.7 miles from the market town of Winslow and 1.7 miles from the village of Quainton.

This property is near to Buckingham, Bicester and Aylesbury, and a 30-minute drive from Milton Keynes. The new East West train station in Winslow provides train links to Oxford, Bedford and London, linking Oxford and Cambridge. Direct trains into London Marylebone run from Aylesbury Vale Parkway, which is a 15-minute drive away.

Local equestrian centres include Cherwell Competition Centre, which is 40 minutes away (23 miles), Bury Farm, which is 30 minutes away (16 miles) and Addington Equestrian, which is 10 minutes away (five miles).

There is also good hacking from the doorstep with access to the bridleway network.

If you like to hunt, head out with the Kimblewick.

Hampden Vets are 10 miles away (around 25 minutes), should you need their help.

This property is on the market with Fine & Country with a guide price of £1.25m. Let’s take a look around…

Attached to the driveway is a stable yard with five Elmtree constructed stables, a feed room, a tack room with kitchenette and toilet. There is a CCTV system and a large hay barn. Under the clock tower is an Ortmee ultra-pro solarium.

The 51.15×19.85m arena has recently been re-levelled, plus there are three fitted high-level training mirrors, high voltage LED lighting and stock-proof post and rail fencing. Adjacent to the ménage is a new Elmtree five-bay horsewalker and two sand turnout paddocks with new post and rail and slatted wooden fencing.

There are six separate grass paddocks with post and rail and electric fencing.

The main gardens are south facing with a selection of trees including a flowering cherry tree. There is a terrace off the kitchen/dining room, plus a wooden pergola and a large wooden shed with lighting. There is also an outdoor office room that has been well insulated and re-cladded with a new roof. It has lighting, power and a separate consumer unit and double-glazed windows.

Two wooden automated gates open to a large gravel driveway with plenty of parking space and a double garage with electric roller doors, plumbing facilities, new strip lighting and a Grant oil-fired boiler.

Hogshaw Farm Bungalow has an entrance porch with built-in seat/boot storage and underfloor heating. The extended kitchen and combined dining room has a range of cabinets, an integrated fridge, a central island, dishwasher, an induction hob, twin electric fan-assisted ovens, plus underfloor heating and a log-effect electric fireplace.

The dining area can accommodate a large table and chairs with a skylight above. Aluminium powder coated bi-fold doors open fully to the south-facing garden. The living room has a cast-iron wood burning stove. There is also a utility room and shower room.

The main bedroom has built-in wardrobes and sliding French doors. The second double bedroom also has French doors. There is also a third smaller double bedroom.

The family bathroom has a large oval-shaped bath and a curved shower unit.

From the front utility room a solid door and illuminated stairs lead up to a landing area with fitted cupboards and a further door to the upper floor double bedroom. This bedroom has fitted wardrobes and drawers, TV and telephone points and two Velux windows.

