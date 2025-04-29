



As farm as country estates go, this one might just knock your socks off!

Hillfields Farm lies on the Oxfordshire and Berkshire borders with sweeping Thames Valley views. It is half a mile east of Lower Basildon, a village on the River Thames just three miles from Pangbourne and its amenities.

While you could easily fancy yourself in a far-flung beauty spot, this property has excellent links to the local area and further afield. The county town of Reading is nine miles away, celebrated for its burgeoning arts and culture scene alongside its medieval history. From the mainline railway station, you can catch trains to London Paddington in as little as 25 minutes. Heathrow Airport is 35 miles from the door.

The house has almost direct access to the A329 for the M4, and A329(M) for the M3. There is also the Basildon Park National Trust site on the doorstep.

The 90 fence cross-country schooling field of Buckleberry Equestrian is just seven miles away. Other local equestrian centres include Checkendon (nine miles), Burley Lodge (15 miles), Farley Hall (16 miles) and Wellington Riding (17 miles).

Racing fans will be spoilt for choice as Newbury, Windsor and Ascot racecourses are all within 30 miles.

If you like your hunting, head out for a day with the Kimblewick.

Hillfields Farm is on the market with Savills for offers exceeding £10m. Let’s see what this beautiful home has to offer…

The property is available as a whole, with in excess of 250 acres, or in three lots. The seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom house, outbuildings and 81 acres make up lot one.

Lot two comprises a little over 160 acres to the north west of Hillfields House. Its gentle rolling land includes 31.5 acres of grade three arable farmland and 128.5 acres of mixed, actively managed woodland.

Meanwhile lot three, to the north of the house and lot two, comprise a little more than 10 acres adjoining the River Thames. It includes an island connected to the riverbank by a footbridge. Most of the land is planted with willow; this is harvested for weaving. Additionally, an easement gives access to a neighbouring slipway into the river, and the current owners use the area for picnicking, boating and paddleboarding.

The yard consists of 18 stables in two stable blocks. The main U-shaped block houses a tack room, wash box, feed room, and bathroom, while the smaller block has a second tack room.

The indoor school is the equestrian highlight at this property. It’s a 20x40m Martin Collins with viewing areas on the ground and first floor. There’s also a classroom.

In total, you’ll find 50 acres of pasture at Hillfields Farm split into several post-and-rail paddocks. The paddocks have automatic drinkers, and a number of them include a field shelter.

The additional buildings at Hillfields Farm extend far beyond the house and stables. You’ll find six 18th-Century terraced cottages, which have been converted over time from a granary and dovecote. Each cottage is currently let on Assured Shorthold Tenancies.

The grounds are also home to a tennis court, summer house, leisure complex and barbecue terrace.

The current owners use the tythe barn, with its 120 capacity, kitchen, bar area, toilets and mezzanine, along with the gardens and grounds, as part of their wedding business. Hillfields plays host to 60–70 weddings a year – Olympic dressage rider Spencer Wilton and partner Darren Hicks tied the knot here in 2018.

At last, we venture inside. The hall gives access to two studies, the sitting room and open-plan kitchen and breakfast room.

The kitchen and sitting room lead to the formal dining room, where there is space for up to 20 guests.

The back stair hall connects to the oldest part of the house. It dates back to 1770 and was formerly a dairy that has since been converted to a single-storey reception room known as the Long Room.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: