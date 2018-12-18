Matching Louboutins and dressage royalty: was this THE wedding of 2018?

Dressage royalty were out in force last Saturday (15 December) to celebrate the wedding of British Olympic rider Spencer Wilton and his partner, fellow dressage rider Darren Hicks. The pair tied the knot at Shaw House in Newbury, and 200 guests joined them at the party in the evening at Hillfields Farm, Lower Basildon.

With a beautiful barn decorated by Spencer’s mother, Chelsea Flower Show gold medallist Isabel Wilton, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Lettice Rowbotham entertaining on the violin and Olympic riders left, right and centre, it was certainly a wedding to remember. We take a look at just some of the famous faces who joined in the celebrations…

The rain did nothing to dampen the spirits of the happy couple.

“So yesterday Darren and I became Mr and Mr,” said Spencer on his Facebook page. “We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who made our special day a spectacular one.”

Spencer celebrates with his long-time friend and owner of his Olympic and world medallist Super Nova II, Jen Goodman.

Spencer’s teammate Charlotte Dujardin lets her hair down with super-groom Alan Davies.

Carl Hester with Vanessa Chinn, owner of several of Darren and Spencer’s horses.

Ben Neal with Spencer’s mother Isabel — a three-time winner at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Violinist Lettice Rowbotham gets the party underway in great style.

Andrew Gould was another of the international rider contingent, with his wife Hannah and their three-week-old daughter Ophelia.

British eventing performance manager, and former British dressage chef d’equipe Richard Waygood, with his partner Sophie Leigh.

It wasn’t just the great and good of British dressage who joined the celebrations — top Dutch international riders Hans Peter Minderhoud and Edward Gal also made the trip, pictured here with Jane de la Mare, owner of Carl Hester’s Olympic horse Nip Tuck.

Dressage riders definitely have the best style — Spencer and Darren each sported snazzy red-soled Louboutins for their big day.

Photographs by Leslie Bliss Photography

