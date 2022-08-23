An idyllic farm with 8 stables, over 13 acres, 4-bed farmhouse (with planning) and a gym





What would you do with this superb equestrian property located in County Durham? You don’t have to decide before you’ve had a snoop around…

Highcliffe Farm is situated seven miles from the market town of Barnard Castle. Darlington is around 10 miles away on the A67 and its facilities include a main East Coast railway station with regular services to London. Teesside International Airport is 17 miles away.

The property is close to the County Durham village of Winston, part of an estate once owned by the Duke of Bridgewater.

The farm is within easy reach of the Yorkshire Dales and the coast at Whitby is only around an hour’s drive away.

Local equestrian centres include: Field House EC (15 miles), Ivesley Equestrian (23 miles) and Holmside Hall Equestrian (30 miles). There is also a cross-country course on offer at Ivesley Equestrian.

If hunting is your sport head out with the Braes of Derwent or the South Durham.

Showing in the area is with BSPS Area 1A.

There is a point-to-point course just 25 minutes away at Witton Castle.

Enjoy racing at Sedgefield Racecourse (22 miles).

Offered for sale by GSC Grays, the price tag on this home is £1.495m.

Highcliffe Farm offers more than 13 acres of grazing paddocks, including five spacious field enclosures ideal for grazing horses each with a water trough, and the land has been drained, reseeded, and fenced with post and rail.

There are eight stables in total. The main stable buildings are of block and stone with Monarch fittings, and offer four loose boxes and a large foaling box. There is a separate block with an additional three boxes, a muck area and a modern general purpose shed.

The farm also features a large kitchen garden with extensive raised beds, a greenhouse and chicken coop and run.

The main house is a four-bedroom farmhouse, which is handily located within easy reach of the stables and smallholding facilities.

The accommodation is split across two floors, and each of the bedrooms is spacious with lots of natural light.

Enjoy your morning coffee while watching over the horses.

Other features of the property include a separate flat/home office and a building currently used as a gym, which would equally make a suitable home office.

Of the property, John Coleman, who heads up GSC Grays Country House Agency, said: “This outstanding equestrian property has immaculate grazing paddocks and planning permission for an extension to the modernised four-bedroom farmhouse. The planning permission offers the opportunity to create fabulous ancillary accommodation with various potential uses.”

