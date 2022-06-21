The Hickstead Derby’s 60th running – and four other events to follow this week





The Hickstead Derby meeting is back after two years off due to Covid-19 and the iconic class heads up a packed schedule of competition this week…

1. Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby meeting, The All England Jumping Course, West Sussex

Dates: 23-26 June

More info: hickstead.co.uk

How to watch: live stream available via Clipmyhorse.tv

Get the H&H lowdown: extensive online coverage at horseandhound.co.uk/tag/hickstead-derby plus catch our full report of the Hickstead Derby meeting in the magazine dated 30 June

Why we’re excited about it: it’s the long-awaited return of the Hickstead Derby and we can’t wait! But there’s more than just Sunday’s feature class to enjoy – don’t miss Saturday’s speed Derby and a host of other international classes throughout the week, as well as some prestigious national championships in Hickstead’s iconic main ring.

2. Royal Highland Show

Dates: 23-26 June

More info: royalhighlandshow.org

Get the H&H lowdown: full report on the showing and showjumping in 30 June issue of H&H

Why we’re excited about it: Scotland’s biggest agricultural show hosts a plethora of showing and jumping classes which leading riders, both local and national, will be aiming to win. Showing highlights include breed classes and championships for in-hand and ridden Highland ponies; a championship win is on many breeder’s bucket lists. Other unmissable classes include those for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) M&M ridden contenders, and the Price Family supreme in-hand championship. The strong pre-entry numbers suggest competition will be hotter than ever, as competitors battle it out for the famous blue sashes. On the showjumping side, some of the top names will be out in force chasing big prize money in the grand prix, but there are classes ranging from those for young horses to championships for 128cm, 138cm and 148cm ponies.

3. CHIO Rotterdam, Netherlands

Dates: 23-26 June

More info: chio.nl

How to watch: live stream available via Clipmyhorse.tv

Get the H&H lowdown: coverage in 7 July issue

Why we’re excited about it: this five-star show, situated among woodland on the outskirts of Rotterdam, attracts some of the world’s top combinations, who will be gearing up for the dressage World Championships later this summer. Britain is fielding a strong team to contest the CDIO5* Nations Cup, comprising Richard Davison (Bubblingh), Gareth Hughes (KK Dominant), Lottie Fry (Dark Legend) and Lisa Marriott (Valucio DH Z)

4. Royal Cheshire

Dates: 21-22 June

More info: royalcheshireshow.org

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in 30 June issue of H&H

Why we’re excited about it: a premier agricultural show with offerings for all types of horses and ponies. HOYS qualifiers make up the bulk of the schedule, but there are also competitive novice sections and a win in one of these classes sets an animal on the path to success later in their careers. The big grassy rings give riders the chance to showcase their animals at their best, and the stunning working hunter courses also make for thrilling viewing.

5. Alnwick Ford Horse Trials, Northumberland

Dates: 24-26 June

More info: schedule on British Eventing website

Get the H&H lowdown: highlights in 7 June issue

Why we’re excited about it: Alnwick Ford hosts two international classes, a CCI3*-S and a CCI2*-S, alongside a packed schedule of national classes. Recent Bramham Horse Trials winner Izzy Taylor and Olympic gold medallist Oliver Townend are among the stars competing, while Ellie Fredericks and Pure Trendsetter will be ones to watch too.

You might also be interested in:

Two young showjumpers aspire to be first mixed-heritage British Olympic riders Horse sport takes steps to support competitors during cost of living crisis Generation game: grandmother, mother and son all qualify for national championships on the same day Anna Ross: Will Love Island improve the public’s perception of dressage? *Summer savings* 3 issues of Horse & Hound for just £3/$3/€3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.