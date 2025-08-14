



Heywall House is a detached five-bedroom home in Cheshire with excellent equestrian facilities sitting in approximately 5.23 acres.

This property is about five miles south west of the city of Chester, and is in the centre of the popular area of Lower Kinnerton. Higher Kinnerton village (one mile) has a number of local amenities including a village hall, church and two pubs.

There is a retail park at Broughton (two miles), which has a comprehensive range of high street shops and restaurants as well as a cinema.

Chester has direct access to the motorway network, linking to Manchester, Liverpool and their airports and to the North Wales coast. There is a direct and regular rail service to London Euston (about two hours).

Equestrian centres in the area include Kelsall Hill (16 mins), Southview (17 mins) and Sandylane (26 mins). Cross-country facilities can be found at Somerford Park (45 mins). For a day’s hunting, join the Cheshire or Cheshire Forest.

Cholmondeley Castle, which hosts horse trials with classes from BE80 to intermediate, is 16 minutes away.

Heywall House is on the market for £1.5m with Savills. Let’s take a look around…

The owners have created practical and smart equestrian facilities within the grounds. These include an American barn with indoor stabling for four (potential for six), along with a secure tack room, hay bay, electric and hot/cold water.

There is also a sand and fibre manège measuring 45x25m.

The grounds mainly consist of lawn and paddock areas, with mature trees and shrubs. There is an outbuilding with garaging below and large office space above.

Heywall House was purchased by the current owners in 2017 and has been completely renovated, extended and adapted during their tenure.

The property is privately located being set back from the road and is approached via a shared driveway, which leads to an extensive parking area in front of the house and garage.

On the ground floor is an open plan kitchen/family room with granite work surfaces throughout, and a range of high quality fitted units and appliances.

There is also a large living/dining room, utility room and WC. An additional large ground floor reception room has been utilised for multi-generation living, and currently comprises a kitchen/dining area and a living room.

The first floor has a principal bedroom with dressing room, ensuite with bath and shower, and full height oak-framed window with French doors and a Juliet balcony. There is an additional ensuite bedroom, three further bedrooms and a family shower room on this level.

