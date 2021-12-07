A house straight out of a storybook with two cottages, paddocks, a courtyard of stables and enchanting gardens





Check out this fine country house set in stunning Somerset countryside, complete with enchanting gardens, two cottages and equestrian facilities.

Hey Farm can be found in a secluded rural location in the village of Winsham on the Somerset/Dorset borders with glorious views over Axe Valley.

Winsham has a thriving community with a village shop/post office, primary school, church, village hall and playing fields. It is well placed for access to the nearby country towns of Chard, Beaminster and Crewkerne.

Communications in the area include the A35 which provides a route to the A303/ A31 and London.

Local equestrian centres include Kings Sedgemoor EC (28 miles), Mendip Plains (38 miles) and Cannington EC (30 miles).

You are just under three miles from Chard Equestrian Centre, which regularly hosts affiliated and unaffiliated competitions in a range of disciplines.

If you like to hunt, head out with the Devon and Somerset Staghounds.

Showing in the area is with BSPS Area 13B.

Treborough Hill Cross Country course is 37.5 miles away from the village of Winsham.

Taunton Racecourse is a 30 minute drive (16 miles) away from the property.

This heavenly home is priced at £2.5m and you will need to get in touch with Symonds & Sampson if you would like to arrange a viewing.

To the north and west of the farmstead is a block of gently sloping permanent pasture with access from a hard track. The land extends to around 15.72 acres and is well sheltered and mostly enclosed by hedges with mature trees.

Behind the house is the farm courtyard with ample parking. The U-shaped run of buildings are mainly stone constructions set under tiled roofs. A central double height barn is flanked on both sides by L-shaped stables currently housing seven loose boxes. On the east side there are two additional stables and a hayloft. On the west side is a double height barn with attached lean-to.

There are also two terraced Victorian stone cottages which are currently rented out but would provide accommodation for family or staff.

One of the main features of the property is the gardens. Hey Farm is surrounded by enchanting formal gardens, said to have been inspired by the local gardening doyenne Margery Fish. To the front of the house is a lawned garden with borders filled with mature shrubs and perennials, framed by yew hedges. Stone and cobbled paths lead through this secret garden of interconnected garden rooms. Behind the dining hall is a cobbled courtyard garden and on the opposite side of the drive the grounds have a more informal feel with wooded glades and two ponds fed by a stream.

The main home is a 15th century Grade II listed build with four bedrooms, which is built of mellow stone with golden stone dressings under a slate roof with stone gable copings.

This house has been remodelled over time, with substantial alternations in the late 16th century. More recently the current owner has carried out an exacting scheme of restoration and improvement. Period features include stone Tudor arches and chamfered beams.

The L-shaped kitchen/breakfast room features a bespoke kitchen created by local craftsmen and Chalon, with an Aga as well as a range cooker.

