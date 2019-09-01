How cute is this country house complete with outdoor arena, 7 stables and at least 9 nine acres of grazing?

The property has good communications with the A303 giving access to the M5 (Junction 25) and M3 (London/Home Counties).

Equestrian centres within easy reach include: Mendip Plains EC (35 miles), Chard Equestrian (35 miles) and Cannington EC (36 miles). Kings Sedgemoor is also just 20 miles from the front door.

Check out the cross-country course on offer at Stockland Lovell (36 miles) or Stour cross-country (54 miles).

If you like to hunt head out with the Devon and Somerset Staghounds, or if showing is your discipline of choice get signed up to BSPS Area 13B for a range of local fixtures.

Your local racecourse is Bath at Lansdown (16 miles) and veterinary specialists in the area include The Stables Equine Practice (9 miles) and B&W Equine Vets (27 miles).

This delightful home is marketed by Greenslade Taylor Hunt and is priced at £995,000 with an extra block of land available at an additional £140,000.

Set in just under nine acres, the property is surrounded by rolling countryside. Located to the north of the house and stables are small paddocks for grazing. Additional land is available via separate negotiation. This is located to the east of the property and is a further block of level pasture extending to 13.52 acres.