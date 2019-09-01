How cute is this country house complete with outdoor arena, 7 stables and at least 9 nine acres of grazing?

Size up this delightful country residence complete with equestrian facilities, lush gardens and several outbuildings located in the picturesque Somerset countryside.
Hewingbere Cottage is situated in a private position forming part of the Britton House Stud on the South Somerset/West Dorset borders.
The property is placed between the villages of Hardington and North Perrott and lies approximately 3.5 miles from the town of Crewkerne and approximately 5 miles south west of the town centre of Yeovil.
The property has good communications with the A303 giving access to the M5 (Junction 25) and M3 (London/Home Counties).
Equestrian centres within easy reach include: Mendip Plains EC (35 miles), Chard Equestrian (35 miles) and Cannington EC (36 miles). Kings Sedgemoor is also just 20 miles from the front door.
Check out the cross-country course on offer at Stockland Lovell (36 miles) or Stour cross-country (54 miles).
If you like to hunt head out with the Devon and Somerset Staghounds, or if showing is your discipline of choice get signed up to BSPS Area 13B for a range of local fixtures.
Your local racecourse is Bath at Lansdown (16 miles) and veterinary specialists in the area include The Stables Equine Practice (9 miles) and B&W Equine Vets (27 miles).
This delightful home is marketed by Greenslade Taylor Hunt and is priced at £995,000 with an extra block of land available at an additional £140,000.
Set in just under nine acres, the property is surrounded by rolling countryside. Located to the north of the house and stables are small paddocks for grazing. Additional land is available via separate negotiation. This is located to the east of the property and is a further block of level pasture extending to 13.52 acres.
The stable block features seven loose boxes set around a concrete yard. There is also a feed store/tack room with mains electricity and water, plus an outdoor arena.
Large gardens surround the house. There is a level lawn containing a number of features including pond areas.
The original house is believed to date from circa 1906 with additions being made in the 1980s. Several features include oak flooring throughout a large part of the ground floor and stone fireplaces.
Check out this country-style kitchen complete with a range of fitted floor and wall cupboards, tiled flooring and an oil-fired AGA.
On the first floor are five bedrooms, one with an en suite bathroom.
For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday