



Henny Farm is situated near the village of Great Henny in Suffolk. A few miles north is the market town of Sudbury, which sits on the River Stour, forming part of the Stour Valley which leads through to the Dedham Vale area of outstanding natural beauty.

The market towns of Sudbury, which has a branch line rail service, and Halstead, along with the Mediaeval village of Lavenham, are all within a few miles. The A12, Colchester and Braintree are about 12–14 miles to the south and both offer mainline rail services to London Liverpool Street taking less than an hour.

Sudbury Station is 3.6 miles away and has trains via Marks Tey to London Liverpool Street in approximately 80 minutes. Halstead is six miles away, while Colchester is 14 miles away with trains to London Liverpool Street in approximately 55 minutes, and Bury St Edmunds is 20 miles away.

Local equestrian centres include Codham Park (12 miles), Finchingfield Equestrian (14 miles) and Suffolk Equestrian Centre (The Jays) (18 miles).

If hunting is more your thing, you could head out with either the East Essex or the Essex & Suffolk.

Need a vet? The experts at Fuller Equine are on hand to help you 12 miles away.

Henny Farm is on the market with Fine & Country with a guide price of £1.65m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities have been built to a high spec by the current owners. The approach to the yard is via a hardcore drive, passing a period style barn, designed to accommodate a 7.5 tonne horsebox. A double cart lodge provides additional parking and storage.

The drive leads onto a hard standing area at the front of the yard. Formed in a U-shape, two facing stable blocks comprise a secure tack room; five large looseboxes equipped with power, rubber matting, and automatic water drinkers and a covered washing area/solarium. To the side of the stables is a large storage building housing an additional secure area for equipment. A security system is installed to cover the yard and all the outbuildings.

The grounds to the property extend to approximately 14 acres, all south facing, with a rear terrace leading out to the farmhouse garden and beyond to the stable yard and paddocks. Set behind the cart lodge, in a secluded spot, is a self-contained studio annexe comprising a kitchenette, bedroom/living room and separate shower room.

Henny Farm is a period property full of original features. Extended over the years, the farmhouse has been brought up to date but still includes high internal beams, traditional fireplaces and Suffolk latch doors.

The approach to the farmhouse is through a five-bar gate onto a gravel driveway. Access to the front of the property is via a gravel pathway leading from the lane, but the popular entrance is to the rear of the house, entering through a stable door into a boot room and on into an open plan kitchen/dining room/family room.

The shaker-style kitchen, with granite worksurfaces, is equipped with considerable storage and has oak flooring, a four-oven Aga and a butler sink overlooking the gardens to the rear. Additional storage is provided by an adjacent utility room with guest cloakroom. The kitchen flows into a dining/family room and through double doors into the a sitting room, complete with a wood burning stove.

The remaining ground floor rooms include a study/guest bedroom and a triple-aspect drawing room with an inglenook fireplace, original mullion windows and a garden door leading onto the south facing terrace.

On the first floor there is a principle bedroom, with views across the grounds. This bedroom has built-in wardrobes and an en-suite shower room. The four remaining bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes, are serviced by a family bathroom, with the fifth bedroom lending itself to a possible dressing room or child’s nursery.

