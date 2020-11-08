Can you imagine lockdown here? A 21-acre country estate with six bedrooms, stables and sand school for £1.5m

Hayton Holme Hall is a small country estate in the village of Great Asby in Cumbria boasting six bedrooms, 21 acres and enviable views of the Pennines.

The equestrian facilities include an American barn-style yard with stables, an outdoor sand school and a tackroom, plus plenty of land to enjoy with your horse. A separate large barn comprises a gym, a games room/office, laundry and drying room, as well as a machinery and log store.

The private, secluded yet accessible period property, which dates back to the 1700s, is on the market with estate agent Fine & Country, with a price tag of £1.5m.

The set-up boasts an “imaginative” planting scheme of gardens, woodland and hedgerows, encouraging a plethora of birdlife and wild flowers. Birds that have been spotted include Kingfishers, Dippers, Nuthatches and Redpolls, while otters have also been seen in the stream which flows down to Rutter Falls.

Four of the grass fields are part of a traditional hay meadow restoration scheme, promoted and managed by the Cumbria Wildlife Trust.

At the heart of the impressive family home, is a farmhouse kitchen, including a three-oven Aga — perfect for warming up and drying any wet riding gear – while three sets of double doors open onto a flagstone terrace, where glorious views across the countryside can be enjoyed. There is also a formal dining room and a cosy studio, which boasts a dual-aspect fireplace.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, while two ensuite bedrooms sit on the lower ground floor of the house, providing access to the scenic grounds outside.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.