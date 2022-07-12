Coveted titles, the Cock O’ The North and medals on offer – what to watch this week in horse sport





A gem of the county show circuit takes place this week in the Great Yorkshire Show and Britain’s showjumping youth teams are vying for medals…

1. Great Yorkshire Show

Dates: 12-15 July

More info: greatyorkshireshow.co.uk

How to watch: you can watch all the action from the main ring live on the show’s YouTube Channel

Get the H&H lowdown: special report on the showing and showjumping rings in 21 July issue of H&H magazine

Why we’re excited about it: one of the season’s biggest county shows, held across four days. The country’s leading professionals are set to attend with their best rides, to battle it out for some of the most coveted titles on the county show circuit. Unmissable viewing includes the hunter championship held in the famous main ring and the Price Family in-hand supreme. Despite the loss of some Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifiers this year, there are strong entry numbers across the board and competition is set to be as hot as ever. The Ripon Select Foods Cock O’ The North Championship, in the main ring on Thursday afternoon, is the pick of the showjumping classes at the Great Yorkshire Show.

2. Vale View Premier League

Dates: 14-17 July

More info: valeviewequestrian.co.uk

How to watch: streaming available via Horse & Country

Get the H&H lowdown: coverage in 21 July issue of H&H magazine

Why we’re excited about it: the final Premier League of the 2022 season will see plenty of the country’s top riders going head to head as they fight it out for the remaining coveted tickets to the National Dressage Championships. There’s several big names in action, including Emile Faurie, Lara Butler, Emma Hindle and Alice Oppenheimer, as well as some new and exciting combinations to watch out for.

3. TSR Summer Show

Dates: 16-17 July

More info: theshowingregister.co.uk

Get the H&H lowdown: report in 28 July issue of H&H magazine

Why we’re excited about it: two days of showing action held at Onley Equestrian Centre. As well as a schedule of HOYS qualifiers for all types and breeds of horses and ponies, there are a range of classes for novices and amateur competitors. The amateur rider and handler of the year championships are also held at this show; a select few individuals have been talent spotted throughout the season to compete in these finals, which are sure to be a showcase of many stars of the future.

4. Jumping European Championships for juniors, young riders and children

Dates: 11-17 July

More info: oliva-euchamp2022.com/en/

How to watch: live streaming via ClipMyHorse.TV

Get the H&H lowdown: report in 21 July issue of H&H magazine

Why we’re excited about it: Britain always puts out strong showjumping teams for the under-21 levels and this year’s teams, competing under the Team NAF banner, are no exception. Watch out for Oliver Fletcher (Hello William) and Lily Attwood (Cor-Leon VD Vlierbeek Z) in the young rider division.

