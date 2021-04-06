



Grand National results

Thursday 8 April



1.45pm: SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Chase (Grade One)

1st: Protektorat | Jockey: Harry Skelton | Trainer: Dan Skelton | Owner: Sir A Ferguson, G Mason, J Hales & A Hales

2nd: The Shunter | Jockey: Brian Hughes | Trainer: Emmet Mullins | Owner: John P McManus

3rd: Hitman | Jockey: Harry Cobden | Trainer: Paul Nicholls | Owner: Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson and Done

2.20pm: Doom Bar Anniversary four-year-old Juvenile Hurdle (Grade One)

1st: Monmiral | Jockey: Harry Cobden | Trainer: Paul Nicholls | Owner: Sir A Ferguson, G Mason, J Hales & A Hales

2nd: Adagio | Jockey: Tom Scudamore | Trainer: David Pipe | Owner: Bryan Drew & Friends & Professor C Tisdall

3rd: Fiveandtwenty | Jockey: Brian Hughes | Trainer: Donald McCain | Owner: Middleham Park Racing XCVI

2.50pm: Betway Bowl Chase (Grade One)

1st: Clan Des Obeaux | Jockey: Harry Cobden | Trainer: Paul Nicholls | Owner: Mr & Mrs P K Barber, G Mason & Sir A Ferguson

2nd: Clondaw Castle | Jockey: Jonathan Burke | Trainer: Tom George | Owner: J French, D McDermott, S Nelson & T Syder

3rd: Native River | Jockey: Jonjo O’Neill Jr | Trainer: Colin Tizzard | Owner: Brocade Racing

3.25pm: Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade One)

1st: Abacadabras | Jockey: Jack Kennedy | Trainer: Denise Foster | Owner: Gigginstown House Stud

2nd: Buzz | Jockey: James Bowen | Trainer: Nicky Henderson | Owner: Thurloe For Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

3rd: Millers Bank | Jockey: Kielan Woods | Trainer: Alex Hales | Owner: Millers Bank Partnership

4.05pm: Rose Paterson Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Chase (Class Two)

4.40pm: Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (Grade Three)

5.15pm: Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade Two)

Friday 9 April



1.45pm: Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (Grade Three)

2.20pm: Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)

2.50pm: Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase (Grade One)

3.25pm: Marsh Chase (Grade One)

4.05pm: Randox Topham Handicap Chase (Grade Three)

4.40pm: Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)

5.15pm: Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle (Class Two)

Saturday 10 April



1.45pm: EFT Systems Handicap Hurdle (Grade Three)

2.25pm: Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)

3pm: Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Chase (Grade One)

3.35pm: Ryanair Stayers Hurdle (Grade One)

4.15pm: Betway Handicap Chase (Grade Three)

5.15pm: Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade Three)

6.20pm: Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade Two)

