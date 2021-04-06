{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • Over three days of great sporting action, you will be able to view the top three past the post Grand National results right here from the whole meeting.

    This page will be updated after the conclusion of each race at Aintree Racecourse, so keep checking back.

    Grand National results

    Thursday 8 April

    1.45pm: SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Chase (Grade One)

    1st: Protektorat | Jockey: Harry Skelton | Trainer: Dan Skelton | Owner: Sir A Ferguson, G Mason, J Hales & A Hales
    2nd: The Shunter | Jockey: Brian Hughes | Trainer: Emmet Mullins | Owner: John P McManus
    3rd: Hitman | Jockey: Harry Cobden | Trainer: Paul Nicholls | Owner: Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson and Done

    2.20pm: Doom Bar Anniversary four-year-old Juvenile Hurdle (Grade One)

    1st: Monmiral | Jockey: Harry Cobden | Trainer: Paul Nicholls | Owner: Sir A Ferguson, G Mason, J Hales & A Hales
    2nd: Adagio | Jockey: Tom Scudamore | Trainer: David Pipe | Owner: Bryan Drew & Friends & Professor C Tisdall
    3rd: Fiveandtwenty | Jockey: Brian Hughes | Trainer: Donald McCain | Owner: Middleham Park Racing XCVI

    2.50pm: Betway Bowl Chase (Grade One)

    1st: Clan Des Obeaux | Jockey: Harry Cobden | Trainer: Paul Nicholls | Owner: Mr & Mrs P K Barber, G Mason & Sir A Ferguson
    2nd: Clondaw Castle | Jockey: Jonathan Burke | Trainer: Tom George | Owner: J French, D McDermott, S Nelson & T Syder
    3rd: Native River | Jockey: Jonjo O’Neill Jr | Trainer: Colin Tizzard | Owner: Brocade Racing

    3.25pm: Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade One)

    1st: Abacadabras | Jockey: Jack Kennedy | Trainer: Denise Foster | Owner: Gigginstown House Stud
    2nd: Buzz | Jockey: James Bowen | Trainer: Nicky Henderson | Owner: Thurloe For Royal Marsden Cancer Charity
    3rd: Millers Bank | Jockey: Kielan Woods | Trainer: Alex Hales | Owner: Millers Bank Partnership

    4.05pm: Rose Paterson Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Chase (Class Two)
    4.40pm: Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (Grade Three)
    5.15pm: Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade Two)

    Friday 9 April

    1.45pm: Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (Grade Three)
    2.20pm: Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)
    2.50pm: Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase (Grade One)
    3.25pm: Marsh Chase (Grade One)
    4.05pm: Randox Topham Handicap Chase (Grade Three)
    4.40pm: Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)
    5.15pm: Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle (Class Two)

    Saturday 10 April

    1.45pm: EFT Systems Handicap Hurdle (Grade Three)
    2.25pm: Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)
    3pm: Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Chase (Grade One)
    3.35pm: Ryanair Stayers Hurdle (Grade One)
    4.15pm: Betway Handicap Chase (Grade Three)
    5.15pm: Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade Three) Have a flutter on your favourite here
    6.20pm: Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade Two)

