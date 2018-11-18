A Grade II-listed house in the Cotswolds with stables, arena and paddocks with a little bit of history…

A Warwickshire nest built on a site which was utilised in the medieval era has come on the market. And while the house is a historical haven, the equestrian facilities are certainly with the times.

Church House, located on Tysoe Road in the small village of Oxhill on the northern edge of the Cotswolds, was once occupied by a monastery during the medieval times. As a result the house is believed to date back to the 12th century, with additions being made in the 16th and 17th centuries.

The property is well located for both London and Birmingham with intercity rail from Banbury to London.

Local equestrian centres with a range of competitions on offer include: Swallowfield EC (25.5 miles), Valley Farm EC (10 miles) and High Cross EC (35 miles).

If you fancy point-to-point racing, local fixtures take place at Mollington Horse Races (12 miles).

Cross-country courses can be found at 15 minute drive away at Whitfield Farm Equestrian (7 miles) or a bit further south at Lyneham Heath (20 miles).

The well-known Onley Grounds Equestrian Centre is 25 miles away and hosts a range of show jumping, dressage and showing events throughout the season.

Warwickshire College with its plush facilities and full events calender is just under 20 miles from the doorstep.

If you like to show, sign up to BSPS Area 6 or if hunting is the sport for you, head out with the Warwickshire Hunt or the Croome and West Warwickshire Foxhounds.

Offered for sale by Savills, the property is priced at a tidy £1.7m.

Set in 5.63 acres, the property’s location means you can take full advantage of the rolling Cotswold countryside for some serious hacking…

As well as paddock grazing with post and rail fencing, there is a 20x60m manege with Flexiride surface so you can ensure you’re training is on point all year round.

The eight stables are situated in the Harlow barn and are super spacious so any size or shape of horse can be accommodated for.

The human accommodation consists of a Grade II-listed house made of stone construction under a pitched Stonesfield slate roof. It has six bedrooms and three reception rooms.

The house has a wealth of period features including two inglenook fireplaces, exposed timbers, flagstone floors, panelled internal doors, window seats and a former bread oven.

At the heart of the home is the handmade bespoke sycamore kitchen complete with two-oven oil Aga.

Two of the six bedrooms make use of the attic space and are located on the second floor…

