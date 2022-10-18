



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Britain’s Olympic champion is revving up for the Global Champions Tour final and in eventing, young horses go head to head…

1. Longines Global Champions Tour 2022 final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Dates: 20-22 October

More info: gcglobalchampions.com

How to watch: gctv.gcglobalchampions.com

Get the H&H lowdown: full report with exclusive insight and reaction in next week’s magazine, in the shops Thursday 27 October, with all the latest news online at horseandhound.co.uk

Why we’re excited about it: the 2022 season reaches its dramatic conclusion and the race for the individual championship couldn’t be tighter. Great Britain’s Ben Maher currently heads the leader board and is bidding to become champion of champions for a record third time. However, he’s only six points ahead of Belgian challenger Pieter Devos and German rider Christian Ahlmann in third. It all comes down to a thrilling showdown in this week’s grand prix at the tour’s brand new venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

2. WBFSH Eventing World Breeding Championships at Le Lion d’Angers, France

Dates: 19-23 October

More info: event website

How to watch: ClipMyHorse.tv

Get the H&H lowdown: report in 3 November issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: the best six- and seven-year-olds in the world go head to head in this prestigious competition, which has highlighted so many eventers who have gone on to stardom. Britain’s starters include Sarah Bullimore on Corimiro, a half-brother to her European bronze medallist Corouet, Piggy March on Dassett Arthalent and Brookfield Future News – recdently first and second in the British seven-year-0ld championships – and Tom McEwen on Falaise De Riverland, third in the British novice championships.

3. CSI5* Helsinki International Horse Show, Finland

Dates: 19-23 October

More info: helsinkihorseshow.fi

How to watch: ClipMyHorse.tv

Get the H&H lowdown: catch up with the highlights online at horseandhound.co.uk

Why we’re excited about it: hot on the heels of the opening show in Oslo last weekend, the second leg of the Longines FEI World Cup series Western European League takes place in Helsinki, with a host of top names vying for a spot at next year’s World Cup Final.

4. World Clydesdale Show, P&J Live, Aberdeen

Dates: 20-23 October

More info: worldclydesdaleshow2022.com

How to watch: clips of the action on the show’s Youtube page

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in the 27 October issue of H&H

Why we’re excited about it: the Clydesdale breed comes home to Scotland for four days of action held at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Get ready to see the best Clydesdale horses from Scotland, the UK and abroad. As well as displays and events, the show hosts showing classes which culminate in ridden and in-hand supreme championships, and there are also opportunities for driving horses to strut their stuff.

5. Bicton Arena Horse Trials, Devon

Dates: 19-23 October

More info: schedule on BE website

Get the H&H lowdown: the international classes will be reported in 27 October issue of the magazine and highlights from the grassroots three-day classes in the 3 November issue.

Why we’re excited about it: it’s the final international event of the British season, with strong entries across the CCI3*-S, CCI2*-S and CCI2*-L. The grassroots three-day classes offer riders a rare chance to try out the old school long format, with roads and tracks and steeplechase, and the fact there are around 100 starters at each level shows there’s still an appetite for it.

6. The Showcase Meeting, Cheltenham Racecourse, Glos

Dates: 21-22 October

More info: thejockeyclub.co.uk/cheltenham

How to watch: ITV Racing

Get the H&H lowdown: full report from the two-day meeting and brilliant insight from Marcus Armytage in next week’s magazine, in the shops Thursday 27 October

Why we’re excited about it: the Showcase is the traditional curtain-raiser to the 2022/23 jumps season at Cheltenham and attracts a star-studded cast of horses, jockeys and trainers.

You might also be interested in:

‘I’ve had some fantastic days, but I think this beats them all’ – Maryland 5 Star wraps up in tense showjumping A ‘special’ gelding resumes his winning ways, ‘an adrenaline kick like no other’ and Jack Whitaker scorches to a five-star double ‘Clown’ of a horse who flunked his vetting and demands a toll from his rider aims for seventh five-star finish Relive the magic: 31 show ring stars from the 2022 Horse of the Year Show FREE £10 M&S giftcard with Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions for a limited time

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.