A cosy farm with traditional house, two-bed annexe, 14 stables and beautiful hacking for £650,000





Make the move to this substantial equestrian property with house, annexe, stables, outbuildings and lots of acreage.

Glenside Farm is situated in Bore Row, Plean, in the county of Stirlingshire. Plean is an attractive village in the Stirling local authority area. Nearby Stirling has a number of amenities, including a shopping centre and several supermarkets.

Plean sits in a triangle formed by the M80, the M9 and the M876, which provides motorway access to Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Local equestrian centres include: Faraway Equestrian Services (20 miles), Blue Ridge EC (8.5 miles) and Drumbrae riding centre (10 miles).

Hilltops Equestrian Centre, host of regular competitions, is just 20 minutes by horse box.

NPS Scotland or BSPS Scotland will be your local showing societies.

The Royal Highland Centre, the hosts of the the unmissable Royal Highland Show and jam packed Scottish Horse Show, is just 27 miles away.

Head over to Strathearn Eventing (40 miles) and utilise their fantastic cross country facilities.

Fife Riding Club would be an option for you, too.

Offered for sale by Bell Ingram, this Scottish haven which is bursting with potential is priced at £650,000.

Glenside Farm is an extensive site, with grounds extending to 26.93 acres of which 4.49 acres are woodland.

There are six fields in total, so make use of the space for turnout or perhaps build your own arena or cross-country course.

As well as several outbuildings, there are 14 stables. The yard would be an ideal livery or competition set-up.

The indoor boxes are spacious, secure and have plenty of room for horses to be comfortable.

There is also a large courtyard and plenty of space for parking lorries and trailers.

Outside, you will also find a pond.

There are two houses; a main six-bedroom farmhouse and a two-bedroom annexe.

The main house has been designed and decorated to provide a modern country home with a traditional, cosy feel. Note the bright, airy interiors and marbled slate flooring.

