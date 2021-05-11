Feel like royalty at this Grade II-listed country house with woodland, paddocks, stable yard and arena with stunning hacking





The current owners of Glaston Hill House have lived here for around 24 years, but it’s time for another lucky person to call this glamorous home their own.

Glaston Hill House is a Grade II-listed country house located on Glaston Hill Road in Eversley in Hook, Hampshire. It is placed six miles from the market town of Wokingham while the larger centres of Ascot, Bracknell and Reading are found nearby.

The property is well-placed for the commuter, with both the M3 and M4 motorways being within driving distance.

Local equestrian centres to check out include: Hall Place EC (15 miles), Burley Lodge EC (7 miles) and Checkendon EC (19 miles). Wellington Riding and its fantastic facilities can be found just 6 miles from the front door and Sparsholt College (36 miles) host regular training events and competitions throughout the season.

Like to show? Sign up to BSPS Area 8, while if hunting is your sport, head out with the Hampshire Hunt.

Need a vet? Scott Dunn’s Equine Clinic is just over 9 miles from the property.

If you want a day out at the races, head down to Ascot (18 miles).

Offered for sale by Knight Frank, this heavenly home boasts a price tag of £2.6m, and you’ll realise why when you take a look around…

The property is set within attractive mature grounds of approximately 17.12 acres, including light woodland, landscaped gardens and paddocks.

In addition, there is a right of way over adjoining land providing bridleway access to St.Mary’s Church (crossing a public highway) and on to Bramshill Forest with its many hacking out opportunities. This agreement is subject to holding a permit.

If you need a break from the miles of glorious hacking, you can make use of the immaculate all-weather outdoor arena, which is bordered by post-and-rail fence and overlooks the paddocks.

The stable yard has several loose boxes and storage spaces. The stables sit under a small clock tower and can be found adjacent to the arena.

The main house is a country home with around 6,000 sq ft. of living accommodation arranged over two floors.

With origins in the early 18th Century, the property benefited from a substantial west wing being added in the late 19th Century.

There are two long driveway entrances, one being shared with one other property and the second which leads to the equestrian set-up.

There are a wealth of original features throughout. The country-style kitchen boasts tile flooring, an Aga oven and a central island.

Relax and unwind in the cinema room…

Other notable features of the property include some ponds, a lovely walled garden and a swimming pool.

