



You’re out hacking, and you drop your whip. Rolling your eyes, you hop off, retrieve the offending item – and feel a sinking sense of dread as you realise you’re faced with having to get on your horse from the ground as there’s nothing close by that can act as a mounting block.

If getting back into the saddle feels like scaling Everest, know you’re not alone. Using a mounting block, or getting a leg up, are easier on the horse’s back and have become so commonplace that most of the time there’s no need to get on unaided from the ground. But if you had to, could you, or would you be facing a potentially long walk home?

“For a lot of us, trying to mount a horse from the ground can cause pain or discomfort,” says Katie Bleekman, a rider-specific fitness coach on episode 87 of The Horse & Hound Podcast. She adds that this inability isn’t just inconvenient but has an important safety element to it. If you’re out hacking or hunting and have to get off, or have a fall, it can be dangerous not to be able to remount swiftly and safely.

Luckily, though, it’s something that can become easier for the vast majority of riders if they put the time and effort in. So why not make it your target to be able to easily mount your horse from the ground by the end of the year?

Flexibility, mobility and strength needed to get on a horse from the ground

“The main problem for riders is a lack of flexibility and strength,” explains Katie. “Obviously it will depend on the size of your horse as well. But we all want to be able to get on a horse from the ground, wherever we are, whatever our age, without hurting the horse.

“Hip tightness is one of the biggest things affecting your ability to mount from the ground, to lift your foot to the stirrup, and this can often lead to pain as well. If you are spending a lot of time seated, whether that’s riding, driving or sitting at a desk, the front of your body will become shorter and weaker, and that will also affect your ability to hold a nice, deep seat in the saddle.”

So, what’s the solution? Working on flexibility, hip mobility and strength, in that order of priority, according to Katie.

Try introducing the following stretches into your warm-up or fitness routine, holding each for 30-40 seconds, and working on controlling your breathing throughout.

Lie on your back, and hug both knees into your chest, or one at a time.

Sit on the floor with your legs outstretched, as wide as possible. Use a foam roller or a water bottle to place your hands on in front of you and gradually roll them away from your body to increase the stretch.

From standing, slowly roll your body down, starting with your head, then vertebrae by vertebrae through your back to get as close as you can to touching your toes

Sit on the floor and bring one heel in towards you groin, and drop your knee out in external rotation

“It’s really important when stretching to work with your range of motion, and not to over stretch until you’re in pain,” says Katie. “Doing stretches consistently over time will help them feel more comfortable, and make things like getting on from the ground easier.”

Next, add five minutes of hip mobility into your warm-up before riding, with the following exercises – that can all be done standing.

Take one knee out to the side and draw circles with your knee. Aim for 8-10 on each side

Hold onto a stable door for support as you swing one leg forward and back, moving from the hip. Aim for 8-10 on each side

Roll down slowly from standing to touch your toes (if you can), then roll back up to standing.

“If you go through these exercises three times before riding, you’ll feel warmer and more agile by the time you come to get on,” says Katie.

And of course, practice makes perfect. Rather than make repeated attempts to get on straight from the ground though, which can be uncomfortable for your horse, try reducing the height of your mounting block as you find it easier, until you’re only using it out of choice, rather than necessity.

To find out more about Katie and her services, check out eventriderfitness.com.

