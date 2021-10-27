A historic property with a Grade II listed longhouse, indoor stables, holiday let and 10.3 acres of land





An impressive four-bedroom Welsh longhouse with stunning views, several outbuildings, 10.3 acres of land and a holiday let. What more could you need?

Gerddi-Duon Farm is an impressive historic property which until recently formed part of the Gwysaney Estate, one of North Wales most historic agricultural and sporting estates and is recorded in the Doomsday book.

The property can be found in the county of Flintshire. It boasts far reaching views of Moel Fanmau and is close by to the market town of Mold and the city of Chester. It is also just 35 minutes from Liverpool and 20 miles from the coast.

Local equestrian centres include: Barrow EC (21 miles) and Cae Hic Livery (7 miles).

If you like hunting head out with the The Flint & Denbigh Hunt.

The Denbigh and Flint Show is hosted just 15 minutes (7 miles) from the front door.

Marian Bach Equestrian Centre (10 miles) and Mostyn Farm Ride (14 miles) both have fantastic cross country facilities on offer.

Sign up to BSPS Wales for a range of showing shows in your local area.

RD Owens Equine Vet (16 miles) are on hard if you need them.

This home is offered for sale by Jackson Property and the price tag is £1.6m.

Would this property suit your needs?

Gerddi-Duon Farm is an impressive historic property consisting Grade II listed Welsh Longhouse, a substantial and modernised holiday let, set in a courtyard with an array of outbuildings.

The property sits within 10.3 acres of land and consists of grazing, landscaped gardens and woodland which is rich in wildlife and native species. The land to the rear of the main outbuilding is used as a caravan and motorhome camping site with water and septic tank laid on.

The three-bedroom holiday let, run with full consent, has a fantastic open plan living area with French doors leading out onto the patio area which features hot tub tucked away in a private corner of the garden.

Other outbuildings include three steel portal gable buildings which form one open plan building. This building contains a garage workshop pit, a vaulted store, a games room and internal stabling.

Geruddi-Duon Farmhouse dates back to 1475. It has four bedrooms, including the principle bedroom, which has period features throughout and dual aspect windows.

The rear entrance to the property is from the courtyard and leads into the farmhouse kitchen and breakfast room. The room features traditional quarry tile floor, bespoke wooden base and wall units and matching kitchen sideboard cupboards on wheels, an AGA and exposed beams.

