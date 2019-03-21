11 things you didn’t know about H&H cover star Gemma Tattersall

In this week’s eventing special issue of the magazine, H&H visits fiercely competitive event rider Gemma Tattersall to get her thoughts about winning, losing and new-found love, among other topics. Turn to page 26 of the 21 March edition for the full interview, but in the meantime, here are a few facts you probably didn’t know about the British eventing star.

1. Aged 16, Gemma was accepted on to the Lottery-funded World Class programme when it was first set up, and she is one of very few riders to have been supported by World Class ever since.

2. She first rode on the British team in 2003 at the junior European Championships in Pardubice on Balfern Milly Molly Mandy, and won two young rider team gold medals in 2005 and 2006 with Jesters Quest.

3. Jesters Quest also took her to her first Badminton in 2007, where she won the under-25 prize.

4. Her biggest victories to date are winning the 2017 British Open Championships at Gatcombe on Arctic Soul — her team gold medal-winning ride at the 2018 World Equestrian Games — and taking the Event Rider Masters series title in 2017.

5. Gemma loves going to the theatre — the last show she saw was the Tina Turner musical

6. Her hero is Pippa Funnell. “She’s been close to me for a long time; I went to her yard when I was young and I’d always ring her for advice,” says Gemma.

7. Her first pony, a dun Connemara-type, was called Hamish.

8. She’s just read Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper Nick Skelton’s biography.

9. She hates food shopping but loves shopping for clothes and shoes. “My favourite thing ever was going into Jimmy Choo and buying some shoes for my brother’s wedding,” she admits.

10. Gemma adores her terrier, Twizzle. “We’ve bred a line of terriers and quite a few people in the eventing world have one, such as Laura Collett,” says Gemma. “I had Twizzle’s grandma, who was put down recently aged 17 and a half.”

11. Her favourite meal would be a roast, or steak.

