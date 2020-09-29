Live the dream at this four-bedroom home, complete with stable block and studio

An idyllic home perfect for the small time equestrian with two horses is looking for a buyer.

Galewood House is situated in the small coastal village of Ballydehob in the southwest of County Cork. Ballydehob is one of the most popular destinations on The Wild Atlantic Way. The property is elevated and is set back from a minor public road.



Equestrian centres nearby include: Hop Island EC (95km), Lee Valley EC (63km) and Hitchmough’s EC (90.6km).

If you like to to hunt head out with the Duhallow Hunt.

While it’s just over a four hour drive away, it would be rude not to attend the prestigious Royal Dublin Horse Show, held annually up north (barring this year, due to the pandemic).

Tower Equine Hospital is just under an hour and a half away by car (99km) should you need them.

Make the most of the regular competition schedule on offer at Kilguilkey House Equestrian (109km).

Green Glens Arena, host of the Millstreet International Horse Trials, is just over 80km from the front door.

Offered for sale by Charles McCarthy Estate Agents, you will need to fork out €470,000 to call this Irish haven your home.

Galewood House is an impressive residence with detached studio and double stable block. There is ample parking and the detached stable block has its own separate entrance off the main road.

A quiet space for your horses to be boxed when you’re not out exploring the countryside on hacks…

Check out these views. The grounds are laid out mainly in lawn with mature shrubs and flowering plants. There is a detached studio currently utilised as a home gym and garage with lofted overhead floored roof space.

The four-bedroom house has accommodation set over two floors. The spacious kitchen boasts a tiled split-level floor, central island and quartz work surfaces.

Enjoy cosy autumn nights snuggled in front of the solid fuel stove.

