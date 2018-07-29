Which friend are you taking? Two properties with adjoining gallops on one racecourse up for sale…

You and your bestie need to pack up your stuff and head to East Sussex because there are two properties for sale with adjoining gallops on the same racecourse.



Both are linked to the Old Racecourse at Lewes and can be bought as separate lots, or if you fancy really pushing the boat out, there is the option to buy them both together.

Both set ups have immediate bridleway access and are just a short distance away from the South Downs, which offers amazing hacking.

The earliest date on which horse racing took place at Lewes is not known, but it was sometime during the reign of Queen Anne, before official records were kept. The last Lewes horse race took place on 14 September 1964. The course is situated some 500 feet above sea level, the turf resting above layers of porous chalk, ensuring excellent going. It is a right-handed course in the shape of a narrow horseshoe. Let’s take a look around…

The first site is Rhylstone, a substantial equestrian facility with 35.8 acres which has ownership of the majority of the Old Lewes Racecourse.

There is a bespoke stable yard with 20 large loose boxes and an additional self-contained stable block with three full size loose boxes, tack room and mezzanine storage.

Located to the front of the house is the 20x40m all-weather arena with silica sand and rubber surface and post and rail fencing.

The property has views from the land across most of the old racecourse.

The main gallop is approximately 2.5 miles or 20 furlongs, while the all-weather gallop is 1 mile or 8 furlongs, and has a parallel grass gallop.

Look at those views over the South Downs…

The accommodation is also pretty special, and is made up of a detached five-bedroom house and a separate three-bedroom grooms’ accommodation.

Now, lets have a wander around The Oaks…

This set-up boasts 19 acres of land and has stabling for 10 horses, plus two additional stables, which are currently used for tack and feed storage.

The property is being sold with approximately 40% of the racecourse…

And there is also this delightful four-bed home, which has been recently modernised by the current owners.

Which one would you choose?

