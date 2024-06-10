A mega horsey home with 40 acres, 22 stables and huge arena, tennis court and more





Farnborough Barn is situated a three-minute drive from the village of Farnborough close to the Warwickshire-Oxfordshire border. The picturesque rural settlement is home to Farnborough Hall, a 17th-Century National Trust country house and estate that is still lived in by the Holbech family.

The Oxfordshire town of Banbury is 13 minutes away by car while Leamington Spa is a 21-minute drive.

Your quickest route to the capital is the Chiltern Railways service from Banbury to London Marylebone. It takes just over one hour.

The property is situated in BSPS Area 6. You can hunt locally with the Warwickshire.

Fans of horse and motor racing are spoilt with Warwick Racecourse (29 mins) and the Silverstone Circuit (39 mins) all in the region.

Blenheim Palace is a 43-minute drive away.

Local competition centres include Aston-le-Walls (12 mins), Onley Grounds (28 mins) and NAEC Stoneleigh (29 mins).

Farnborough Barn, marketed by Knight Frank, has a guide price of £2.75m. Let’s take a look around…

Farnborough Barn is a true equestrian complex, with 22 stables that range from barn to block-style. In the two barns, stables are equipped with drinkers and rubber matting. There are also two tack rooms and two wash boxes, as well as several open-fronted stores.

The huge 40x60m all-weather manége is irrigated with open sides.

The approximately 40 acres of grounds include pasture (23 acres), permanent pasture (12 acres) and woodland (half an acre). The remaining acreage encompasses the house, gardens, hard tennis court, ponds and buildings.

As well as the four-bedroom main house, Farnborough Barn has a three-bed annexe and a separate cottage, called The Gallery, with two bedrooms and a private garden.

The property has undergone major refurbishment and there are new bathrooms, central heating system and double and triple glazing. These coexist with period features like an open fireplace, cast iron kitchen range and exposed beams.

The kitchen/breakfast room is finished with granite worktops with a terrace and garden to the rear.

As well as a large dining room there is a drawing room with dining capacity.

In addition to the four bedrooms on the first floor, there are three bathrooms (two en-suite).

