Where are they now? 9 equine stars enjoying retirement

At some point in recent history, all of these horses have stolen the hearts of many thanks to their remarkable achievements. But since their respective retirements, we perhaps haven’t seen quite so much of them, so here’s a quick look to see what they’ve been up to…

Salinero

Now 25-years-old, Salinero won individual gold medals at both the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Olympics under Anky van Grunsven. He is now enjoying his retirement at Anky’s Dutch yard.

Flexible

Flexible won the World Cup showjumping final in 2012 and, with U.S competitor Rich Fellers riding, competed in countless five-star competitions around the world, including finishing eighth individually at the 2012 London Olympics. He was retired at the grand age of 21 and was gifted to Rich by long-term owners Harrie and Molly Chapman.

Over To You

Pictured here at Christmas in 2018, Over To You, who notched up countless Team GB caps and remains the most medalled British event horse in history, turns 31 this year. He still lives with his rider, Jeanette Brakewell where he acts as nanny to the young horses in the yard, and hacks out regularly.

Saphir De Rheu

Although he is only 10-year-old, Saphir De Rheu, the former Paul Nicholls-trained Grade One winner, is now retired from racing and is pictured here enjoying a spin around the open Cotswold Team Chase at the end of last year. He also more recently had the opportunity to school over Cheltenham’s cross-country race fences under Charlotte Alexander, who plans to event him this year.

Mulry’s Error

We’re all familiar with Ben Hobday’s former event horse, ‘Mr Mulry’, but here he is enjoying retirement from top level competition. Now 17-years-old, Mulry has enjoyed days on the hunting field and has taken a member of Ben’s staff round some British Eventing tracks.

Escapado

Retired in 2011, this 2004 Olympic dressage horse, Escapado remains under the care of his long-term rider Carl Hester. Now aged 26, he looks very happy hanging out with his miniature friend.

Redesigned

Now 18-years-old, Redesigned last competed with Pippa Funnell in 2016. During his career, he notched up a plethora of world class results.

Chilli Morning

Chilli Morning, William Fox-Pitt’s 2015 Badminton winner and 2016 Rio Olympics mount, looks fabulous at 19. Here he is jumping down a grid with a working pupil at Gemma Tattersall’s yard which is owned by Chilli Morning’s owners, Chris and Lisa Stone.

Mistral Højris and Andretti H

Now both aged 24, Mistral Højris and Andretti H, who were instrumental in the career of dressage rider Laura Tomlinson, are seen here enjoying the snow recently at Laura’s Cotswolds base.

