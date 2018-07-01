A fairytale farmhouse complete with stable yard, solarium and all-weather arena…

Equestrian centres in the area include Beechwood EC (31 miles), Barleylands EC (40 miles) and Runningwell EC (32 miles).

If you like to hunt, get out in the field with The East Essex hunt or the Essex Fox Hounds.

If showing is your discipline, make sure you don’t miss out on local events by signing up to the BSPS Area 15 branch or NPS Area 14.

If you want to polish up on your cross-country skills, Berwick Farm Cross-country course could be the place for you, while Pony Club branches in the county include the Essex Hunt North Branch or the Puckeridge Hunt Branch.

Offered for sale by Zoe Napier, the property is currently on the market with a price tag of £1.395M.

We can’t wait to show you round…