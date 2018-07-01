A fairytale farmhouse complete with stable yard, solarium and all-weather arena…

Welcome to Sparrows Farm, a picturesque set-up — for both you and your four-legged companions.
Located in the village of Debden Green in Essex, the gorgeous four-bedroom farmhouse is like something out of a fairytale, with it’s high beams and rustic features. Head outside, and the super-dreamy facilities just keep on giving (see pictures below).
The property is surrounded by countryside and is discretely set down a byway, which continues a fair way beyond to Cutlers Green — perfect for hacking and country dog walks.
Equestrian centres in the area include Beechwood EC (31 miles), Barleylands EC (40 miles) and Runningwell EC (32 miles).
If you like to hunt, get out in the field with The East Essex hunt or the Essex Fox Hounds.
If showing is your discipline, make sure you don’t miss out on local events by signing up to the BSPS Area 15 branch or NPS Area 14.
If you want to polish up on your cross-country skills, Berwick Farm Cross-country course could be the place for you, while Pony Club branches in the county include the Essex Hunt North Branch or the Puckeridge Hunt Branch.
Offered for sale by Zoe Napier, the property is currently on the market with a price tag of £1.395M.
We can’t wait to show you round…
There are seven stables, including one large foaling box, set around an L-shape yard. The end stable has its own small turnout yard area. Each stable has an optional rear view window with shutter door and are fitted with Equisoft sealed rubber flooring and automatic drinkers.
As well as a five-bay horse walker, one of the main features of the yard is the 20x60m arena. It has two five bar gated access points, low level lighting, training mirrors at one end and a seated viewing box.
There are 10 separate paddocks with post and rail fencing and via separate negotiation, you could have access to a solarium.
The house is also something of a delight…
Downstairs, timber beams and oak floors are found in most rooms…
…and there is a farmhouse-style kitchen at the heart of the home, which is completed with an AGA.
One of these could be your new bedroom…
We think it’s love…
For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday