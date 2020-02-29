Take a look around Doha’s ground-breaking new veterinary centre

In 2018, the Qatar Foundation’s magnificant equestrian facilities at Al Shaqab, Doha, were joined by the revolutionary Equine Veterinary Medical Center (EVMC), the first of its kind in the Middle East. This hugely impressive facility is made up of an equine referral hospital, veterinary diagnostic laboratory as well as clinical research laboratories. H&H takes a look around this remarkable centre…

The hospital offers a multitude of veterinary services, all under one roof. These include surgery, internal medicine, reproduction, dentistry, farriery, diagnostic imaging and anesthesiology/pain management. The EVMC also provides a 24-hour emergency service.

Horses in critical conditions are stabled inside the centre, in spacious boxes, some with padded walls. The less critical cases are stabled just outside, with space for 50 horses in total.

The EVMC boasts the latest imaging technology including MRI, CT-scan, nuclear scintigraphy, digital x-rays, endoscopy, and ultrasound.

The centre includes three operating theatres, various areas and surfaces for lameness examination, isolation facilties, a farrier workshop and a pharmacy. There is also a 100m equine swimming pool.

An array of on-site laboratories offer diagnosis and research in hematology, biochemistry, molecular diagnostics, microbiology, endocrinology, cytopathology and necropsy, among others, with a team of specialist vets and laboratory technicians.

The EVMC has around 50 staff of 20 different nationalities.

The research department at EVMC is committed to advancing equine health and promoting veterinary sciences, with two open-space research laboratories, a regenerative medicine laboratory and a specialist research barn. EVMC has collaborated with top universities and research facilities all over the world, including the Royal Veterinary College in London.

The Qatar Equine Biobank is currently being developed. At present blood and DNA samples are being taken from the horses on site at the EVMC, with the aim of obtaining samples from all 15-16,000 horses in Qatar to contribute to disease research and breed preservation.

