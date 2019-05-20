equestriangoals vs reality: when they just don’t match up

Ever find yourself bombarded with images of seemingly perfect lives when trawling through your Instagram feed? Exotic holidays, beautiful homes and adorable children are the norm, but now these aspirational individuals have infiltrated the horse world.

From immaculate muck heaps and enormous arenas to dazzling grey coats and pristine plaits, these #equestriangoals can be great fun to gawp at, but they don’t always match up to reality…



#muckheapgoals

The vision: a neatly arranged muck heap that would make even the biggest perfectionist proud

The reality: when you’re running late for work, still need to muck out and your horse has done a poo in his water, perfecting the dung pile seems less of a priority

Think I've got OCD 🙈🦄 #midden #steps #muckheap #horseys #ocdproblems A post shared by H A Y L E Y • M C G A R R (@hayleymcgarr) on Oct 28, 2016 at 12:16pm PDT

#viewgoals

The vision: Inspired by this gorgeous Miami Beach shot by Bertram Allen we set out to snap our pony looking just as elegant in the beautiful British countryside

The reality: It’s chucking it down and your grumpy mule refuses to put his ears forward

Hector in Miami A post shared by Bertram Allen (@bertramallen) on Apr 3, 2016 at 12:16pm PDT

#plaitinggoals

The vision: Immaculate plaits with every hair perfectly in place

The reality: Our braids end up looking like scruffy birds nests or golf balls at best, half of which are rubbed out in the box

Plaiting goals by our sponsored rider Jess Dimmock 😍😍 #PlaitingGoals #TeamWeatherBeeta A post shared by WeatherBeetaUK (@weatherbeetauk) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

#yardgoals

The vision: We imagine one day we’ll have a yard like showjumper Jamie Gornall’s dreamy set up, including superbly bright indoor stabling

The reality: We struggle to find our horse to bring him in during the dark winter nights and battle through endless mud in the process

#horseyweddinggoals

The vision: Our horse is immaculately clean and posing with his ears pricked for the camera, while we ooze effortless style

The reality: He wipes his grubby nose all over your white dress before treading on your toe and frightening elderly relatives

#greygoals

The vision: Your grey pony dazzles a brilliant white making all your hard work bathing him worthwhile

The reality: He stays snowy white for around two minutes before rolling in the biggest muddle patch of grass he can find

#sunnyday #cleanpony #pony #snowball #diamondedgeshampoo #clippedandscrubbed A post shared by Gemma Manvell (@puggles84) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

