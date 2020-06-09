A cosy cottage complete with four stables, outdoor arena and land for just over £500,000…

If you’re looking to relocate with your family and small squad of horses, then this well-located equestrian home with four acres and four stables could be the place for you. And it’s reasonably priced, too…

Oakfield Cottage is nestled to the west of the village of Drybrook with far reaching views across the Wye Valley.

The property benefits from excellent communication links with the nearby M50, M5 and M4 motorway networks. The home is located just 13 miles from Monmouth, 15 miles from Gloucester and 22 miles from Cheltenham.

Local equestrian centres include: Tumpy Green Equestrian (27 miles), Prestige Equestrian (19 miles) and Bourton Vale (40 miles).

You will also be just 23 miles from Three Counties Showground, which hosts several fixtures throughout the season.

There are cross-country facilities nearby at Ace Cross Country (25 miles) and Bissell Wood (53 miles).

If you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 9B or NPS Area 25.

If hunting is your sport, head out with the Cotswold Hunt once the season comes around.

You will also be just a 45 minute drive (23 miles) from Cheltenham Racecourse.

Offered for sale by Fox Grant, this comfortable home is priced at just a shade over half a million at £510,000, so this could be the chance to grab yourself a bargain.

Would you like to move here?

The cottage is located in idyllic countryside with views over looking the Wye Valley. To the front of the property is parking for up to three cars and there is also a lawned area with a small patio. The stables are also situated to the front, with separate vehicular access for lorries or trailers.

There is four acres of land, which is currently split into three paddocks. They are all fenced and they run to the front, rear and side of the 20x40m outdoor school, which has a rubber surface. There is a further also a section of hard standing with shelter/haystore and an additional field shelter in need of restoration.

There are four loose boxes, two being of block construction and two of timber. There is also a tack/feed room and a workshop.

Another look at the glorious views surrounding the property…

The cottage has three/four bedrooms and has been sympathetically extended in recent years.

The main entrance leads into a hall area with doors leading off to the spacious kitchen.

