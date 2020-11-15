If you’re looking for equestrian property for sale in Kent, then don’t miss Orchard House, which is a five-bedroom period home in the village of Laddingford, boasting equestrian facilities and a heated swimming pool.

The set-up includes a stable block, comprising six stables, a two-bay barn, feedroom, plus a second stable block or isolation unit and a 20x40m sand school.

In total, there are 4.5 acres to enjoy, made up of formal gardens and paddocks, which are accessed via a separate “right of way”, suitable for horseboxes.

The characterful country residence is located in a sought-after village location and is on the market with Fine & Country, with a price tag of £1.2m.

There is a heated outdoor swimming pool within the grounds, while a river runs to the rear of the land, boasting fishing rights for the residence and providing a picturesque spot to enjoy.

The historic property, which dates back to the 1700s, is approached through wrought iron gates into a parking area where there is also a garage.

The family home blends both character features and contemporary aspects. Inside, the kitchen/breakfast room is the heart of the home, with a vaulted, beamed ceiling. There is also a sitting room with a study area, a formal dining room, plus four double bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The west wing of Orchard House is made up of two further reception rooms, a shower room and a mezzanine bedroom area, which would make an ideal integral annexe or could be used as a fifth bedroom.

The home boasts a large balcony to the rear, which can be accessed via two of the main bedrooms, providing glorious and uninterrupted views over the grounds.

