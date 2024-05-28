A stunning national park estate with stables, indoor arena and 900 acres





The sky’s the limit with this incredible estate, which includes an indoor arena, party barn, tennis court and even its own private moorland as part of its £6.5m pricetag.

Emmetts Grange is nestled in the stunning landscape of Exmoor National Park in Somerset, a vast and unspoilt landscape home to dramatic moors and Exmoor ponies.

The estate is truly rural, situated a short drive (six minutes) from the village of Simonsbath where you’ll find a pub, a church and a tearoom.

You can reach the town of Barnstaple on the River Taw in 30 minutes and the city of Exeter in one hour and 15 minutes by car.

Tiverton Parkway rail station, next to junction 27 of the M5, is 50 minutes away. Here, catch direct services to Plymouth, Manchester Piccadilly, Edinburgh and London Paddington.

The property’s equestrian facilities are of such a standard that the current owner hires them out, but training away from home can be found at Stockland Lovell (1 hr 10 mins), where you’ll find a cross-country course and large outdoor arena for hire, or Comeytrowe (one hour), where arena hire, clinics and unaffiliated shows can be found. Pontispool (one hour) is home to a cross-country course, regular hunter trials, one-day and arena eventing.

For affiliated dressage head to The Grange (1hr 10 mins), plus Bicton Arena (1hr 15 mins) is host to a programme of affiliated competition.

Fans of point-to-point racing will find themselves close to Bratton Down (18 mins). For National Hunt racing, head to Taunton (1hr 10 mins) or Exeter (1hr 10 mins).

If you like your hunting, enjoy a day out with the Minehead Harriers, Exmoor Foxhounds or Taunton Vale.

On the market with Knight Frank for a guide price of £6.5m, Emmetts Grange is set in 894 acres of incomparable countryside, with a fully operational livery yard and holiday accommodation on site, too. Let’s take a look around…

For starters, we have to talk about the land. With nearly 900 acres in total, 360 of these are south-facing pastureland, ideal for sheep and beef farming if the fancy takes you. Almost every pasture is accessible by track, making field maintenance a doddle.

There are 474 acres of enclosed moorland to explore – all free from commoners’ rights.

There are number of additional accommodations – all three-bed – on the estate. These are used by the current owners as holiday lets.

On to the good stuff – the equestrian facilities. You have 18 stables in all, some as part of the courtyard stable block with more American barn-style stabling comprising Monarch boxes. There’s a heated tack room, wash boxes with showers and a feed room. The best part? A new 60x20m indoor school with an Andrew Bowens Pro Wax surface.

Other outbuildings and facilities include a party barn (complete with stone walls and log burner), hot tub, a livestock shed and agricultural barn.

Oh, and a newly-refurbished tennis court.

The property was built in the 1840s by industrialist John Knight, who bought Exmoor Forest from the Crown and pioneered the enclosure and reclamation of Exmoor. The house has recently undergone a comprehensive programme of modernisation while retaining many original features.

These south-facing reception rooms provide entertaining space, featuring detailed cornicing and sash windows.

There are nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms in all, with a further ground floor studio annexe.

What would you do with all these acres?

