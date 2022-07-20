A home in Devon with stables, outdoor arena, paddocks and swimming pool (perfect for a heatwave…)





Could you imagine living at this well-presented country home in Devon with stable yard, arena, paddocks and a pool? We certainly could…

Elmwood is located on Goldsmiths Lane in the village of All Saints, one-and-a-half miles from Axminster. Taunton is 17 miles from the property, and the coast is just five miles away. You can also be at Waterloo station in London in two hours and 40 minutes.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include Hyperion Equestrian (37 miles), Moreton EC (37 miles) and Maiden Castle Farm (30 miles).

Dorset Showground is just over an hour away via lorry, and Axminster Showground is just down the road.

Looking to hunt? Head out with the Axe Vale.

Bicton Arena is 22 miles from the front door, and Chard Equestrian Centre is just nine miles away.

Your local showing societies will be BSPS Area 13B and NPS Area 10.

Local vets include Western Counties Equine Hospital and Phoenix Equine.

The agents handling the sale are Symonds & Sampson, and the guide price is £950,000.

Is this the home for you?

Welcome to Elmwood. The property is set within 8.70 acres of land. It enjoys a pretty, rural location, and offers views over open countryside.

The ring fenced land is mainly level permanent pasture enclosed by mature hedges. The main pasture field has a gateway off the driveway and there is also a separate pedestrian/equine gateway off the highway beside the garage. The pretty back paddock is sheltered and ideal for winter turnout.

There is an outdoor arena which was constructed in 2018. It measures 24x34m and has been topped with a sand and rubber surface.

There are five stables in total. The main stable block has two loose boxes and a secure tack room/feed store. There is also a timber stable block with two loose boxes and a tack room. There is an outbuilding which is used as a pony stable, too.

The home is a well-presented and proportioned country house with four bedrooms which dates back to the 1950s. The vendors have significantly extended and improved the house during their ownership.

The L-shaped kitchen/breakfast room opens to the conservatory, which makes the most of the panoramic views.

Gardens surround the house with a large sun terrace, raised deck with pergola and outdoor heated swimming pool. Within the gardens there is also a timber summerhouse, pool shed and a hot tub, which will be included in the sale.

