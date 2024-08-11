



On a quiet country lane on the outskirts of Morpeth, is an equestrian lover’s dream home…

East Thornton Farm sits in a rural location, but is only six miles from the market town of Morpeth. The A1 is nearby, linking to other transport networks, and Morpeth rail station is within easy reach, connecting with neighbouring towns as well as the cities of Edinburgh, Newcastle, York and London Kings Cross.

Local equestrian centres include High Plains EC (25 miles) and Todburn EC (11 miles). Premier competition venue Alnwick Ford Equestrian is 30 minutes (18 miles) from the front door.

Like to hunt? Head out with the Tynedale. Your local showing society will be BSPS Area 1A.

If you want to brush up on your cross-country skills, head over to the course at Little Whittington (16 miles) or Gloucester Lodge Farm (24 miles).

Need a vet? Contact Bearl Equine Clinic (23 miles) or Alnorthumbria Equine Vets (11 miles).

This property is on the market with Sanderson Young with a guide price of £2.95m. Let’s take a look around…

East Thornton Farm has extensive equestrian facilities. Near to the house is a traditional stable block of eight stables while an indoor barn incorporates a further 13 stables, all of which have rubber matting and automatic water drinkers. There is an additional foaling box that has CCTV, and CCTV covers the entire yard. The tack room includes a kitchen area and cloakroom with a toilet and hand basin.

There is a wash area and solarium for the horses, plus a Monarch horsewalker. There is also a large feed room, a barn for hay and straw, which is large enough to house a tractor as well, plus a rug room.

In addition, there are two arenas. One is an outdoor 20x40m arena with a mixture of silica sand with rubber on top. The second one is an indoor 30x40m arena by Andrews Bowen with mirrors.

There is also a dog run that has an integrated heated indoor area, plus approximately 30 acres of grass paddocks, including individual small turnout fields and a canter track. There is plenty of off-road hacking on the doorstep.

Electric gates open onto a wide tree-lined driveway bordered by lawns, hedges and outdoor lighting on your way to the house.

The main house has a porch, hallway with underfloor heating below a traditional stone flag floor, and a cloakroom with a low level toilet and hand basin.

The living areas have maple oak wood floors and underfloor heating. the double aspect lounge has a fireplace with an inset log burner, while the dining room has bi-fold doors onto the terrace and gardens.

The kitchen/breakfast room has underfloor heating beneath a traditional stone flag floor and features an extensive range of French bespoke rustic style cabinets with quartz work surfaces. The kitchen also has a double bowl Butler sink with a Fired Earth mixer tap, a two ring electric hob with a warming plate and extractor hood above, a separate built-in Neff oven, an integrated dishwasher, a central island which incorporates a second Butler sink with Fired Earth mixer tap, ample storage space below and an integrated breakfast bar and space for a large American fridge/freezer.

The principal bedroom is double aspect with views over the front garden and there are three further double bedrooms, one of which has fitted wardrobes with mirror fronted doors.

Across the landing is a part-tiled shower room with a walk-in shower. The family bathroom is part tiled with a tiled floor and has a freestanding enamel Victorian style bath with a central mixer tap, an independent walk-in shower, a low level toilet and a double hand basin within a vanity unit with storage below and a mirror above.

Outside and opposite the house is a triple garage, with three individual electric up and over wood doors, that has the potential to convert into a separate dwelling, subject to planning permission. The left hand garage space has been converted into a large utility room with a wood floor, a range of cabinets with work surfaces above, a stainless steel sink with a mixer tap that has a hand held shower attachment, as well as plumbing for a washing machine.

Stairs from the utility room in the garage lead up to an apartment, which has a double aspect living/dining room with wood flooring and views over fields and countryside. The open plan fully fitted kitchen has a range of cabinets, a stainless steel sink with a mixer tap, built-in double oven and halogen hob, and an integrated fridge/freezer. There is a part tiled shower room on one side of the living room and on the other is a large double aspect bedroom with plenty of space for furniture.

