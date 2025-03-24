A fab horsey home with super hacking, stables, arena and more





How’s this for a fantastic horsey home in a super-horsey location? It’s complete with eight stables, nine acres, an arena and even has a separate annexe – need I say more?

This grade II-listed 18th Century home lies down a quiet lane a short drive from the villages of Grayshott (four minutes) and Hindhead (six minutes) in Surrey. It’s surrounded by trees and is very private.

The town of Haslemere is 14 minutes from the door. From there, you can catch a direct train to London Waterloo in just over an hour.

The Devil’s Punch Bowl National Trust site is only three miles away. Other local places to walk within five minutes include Waggoners Wells and Ludshott Common.

There’s great hacking on your doorstep, too. Park up and ride on the extensive Hankley Common in less than 10 minutes.

You don’t need to travel far to find a place to train or compete. Local options include The Kiln EC (14 minutes), Greatham EC (16 minutes), Parwood EC (24 minutes), Merrist Wood Equine Arena (27 minutes) and Pachesham EC (45 minutes).

Your closest vet is Equivet, just down the road, a six-minute drive away. Liphook Equine Hospital is also close by, 18 minutes from the door.

Your local hunt is the Surrey Union and you can watch the local point-to-point 16 minutes away at Peper Harow.

Stream Farm is on the market with John D Wood & Co for offers in excess of £1.5m. Let’s have a look around…

Beginning with the equestrian facilities, there is a concrete yard with eight wooden stables and a tack room. It is connected to mains electricity and water.

There’s a large sand arena…

… and post-and-rail paddocks. The property encompasses nine acres in total.

The gardens have a paved terrace that overlook the lawns and a stream.

Inside, the living accommodation comprises the main three-bedroom house and a converted stone barn one-bed annexe. A pretty porch leads to the living room with a fireplace that has an oak lintel and log burner.

The family kitchen opens into a dining room with a pitched terrace that has floor-to-ceiling glass, and leads to a terrace. There’s also a study and a WC on the ground floor.

Two staircases lead to the first floor, where there are three bedrooms. One has an en-suite bathroom.

The annexe has an open plan reception/kitchen/diner and an en-suite bedroom upstairs.

Would you love to live here?

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: