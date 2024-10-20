



East Norton Hall is a beautiful, stone-built, 10-bedroom country house with two self-contained apartments set in around five acres of parkland with adjoining pastures of around 10 acres, making it ideal for those with a love of horses.

This large family home is just outside the small village of East Norton in Leicestershire. Under a mile away from the county of Rutland, it lies off the A47 Uppingham to Leicester road and is less than a 10 minute drive into the market town of Uppingham, less than half an hour into the centre of Leicester, and similarly to Market Harborough to the south and Stamford to the northeast.

Road links are excellent offering commuting possibilities and good access to some top independent schools such as Uppingham, Oakham, Oundle and the Stamford Schools. The A1 is around a 20-minute drive, Peterborough is just over half an hour east where fast trains to London take around 45 minutes, while Corby is 20 minutes away, also with fast direct trains to the capital.

Local equestrian venues include Vale View Equestrian (35 minutes), Arena UK (45 minutes) and Weston Lawns (one hour) and Onley Grounds (one hour 5mins).

Head over to Team Jones Equestrian (15 minutes) or Barrowcliffe (15 minutes) for some cross-country schooling, when the ground allows.

If you like your hunting, head out with the Fernie, Cottesmore or Quorn, and if you require a vet, the experts at Oakham Veterinary Hospital are 15 minutes away.

East Norton Hall is on the market with Fine & Country with a guide price of £3.5m. Let’s take a look around…

The gravelled drive that passes through automatic gates into the grounds leads to the front of the house where there is space to park, and on round to the back where the garages and stabling, which includes five loose boxes and two tack rooms, are located around a courtyard.

There is five acres of parkland and gardens, including a partially walled garden, which was formerly used as a riding arena, plus 10 further acres of grazing.

This extensive property offers a wide range of reception rooms on the ground floor along with a 43ft+ foot kitchen living room with French doors onto the garden. There is also a generous cellar.

There are two reception hallways, a drawing room, dining room, billiard room and study on the ground floor, as well as a playroom, pantry, boot room and utility rooms.

On the first floor, there are five spacious bedrooms – five en-suite and two with dressing rooms – as well as two separate self-contained one bedroom apartments, each with their own staircases.

In the main part of the house, five more bedrooms on the attic floor are served by a large family bathroom.

