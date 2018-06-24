A private stud farm with a historic house in prime bloodstock country — take a look around…

A private stud farm on the fringes of Dublin with a jewel of a historic house located in one of the prime areas for bloodstock. How does that sound?

Offered for sale by Team Lorraine Mulligan, the agents have described it as a “very special property” and even pipped it as a “once in a lifetime find”.

It is nestled close to the village of Kilmessan, just minutes’ drive from the M3 and on to M50 motorway and only 25 minutes’ drive from the Dublin airport and Dublin city centre.

Equestrian centres within a short driving distance include Kilronan EC (35 minutes), Coolmine EC (46 minutes) and Thornton Park EC (35 minutes).

If you like to hunt, there are lots of packs in the area including the Meath hunts and the Ward Union.

The British Gold champion Wallow (ridden by William Fox Pitt) was bred by the current owners.

The annual Dublin horse show is one you don’t want to miss.

Available via auction, the starting price is €595,000.

Let’s show you around…

The site is approximately nine acres and boasts a thatched five bedroom home as well as extensive equestrian facilities…

As well as a horse walker, hay barn and a large sand arena, there are nine perfectly sized stables.

The paddocks are laid out in equal size, each having post and rail fence with separate water supply and access back to the yard and stables.

Inside the house, the ground floor accommodation consists of a kitchen/dining/sitting room area, a downstairs bathroom, hallway and two bedrooms.

Upstairs, you will find three further bedrooms and a shower room including an open office area.

Fancy making the move?

