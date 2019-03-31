A dreamy country estate for horses and humans with arena, tennis court and wine cellar…

A beautiful yet compact country estate set in prime Chiddingfold countryside in Surrey is looking for a new owner.

Well Meadows is located is a part of Surrey which is renowned for its accessibility to Central London. Despite these super communication links, the property is slap bang in the middle of some of the prettiest countryside.

While the area is perfect for lazy weekend hacks, if you like to compete, check out equestrian centres in the area. These include: Parwood (12 miles), Silvermere (23 miles), Great Bookham (25 miles) and Oldencraig (45 miles).

There is a cross-country course available just seven miles away at Slades Farm.

Pachesham EC (27 miles) also hosts regular BD and hunter trial events throughout the season.

Local hunts include the Kent & Surrey bloodhounds and the Old Surrey & Burstow Hunt.

If you fancy hitting the show ring, get signed up to BSPS Area 14 or NPS Area 20.

There is a point-to-point track seven miles away at Peper Harow, and don’t forget about the racecourse at Epsom Downs (31 miles).

Offered for sale by Knight Frank, this delightful estate could be yours for the tidy sum of £2.7m.

The grounds extend to just under 16.5 acres. Located just a stone’s throw away from the stunning house is the immaculate stable yard…

The equestrian facilities comprise four spacious loose boxes, two additional foaling boxes, a feed room and an alarmed tack room. Note: this little guy isn’t included, sadly.

There is also a large barn used for hay and lorry storage

The outdoor school — which has an all-weather surface and is fenced with post and rail — is located west of the yard and is raised above the surrounding paddocks.

There is plenty of pasture within the acreage for grazing.

The main house was completed in 1999 and then extended in 2004. It has five bedrooms and on the ground floor is this scrumptious country kitchen, which is adjacent to a cosy family room.

One of the main features of this home is the fully fitted wine cellar.

Outside, there is also a tennis court.

As well as a one bedroom cottage complete with a living/dining room and a bedroom, there is an office which overlooks the tennis court.

