Donkey swims with horses and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a couple of young riders to watch to experiencing that amazing winning feeling, it all happened on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Eve McCoy looks like a chip off the old block #speedy



You really must listen to this with the volume on — when Mollie Phillip rode her first winner at Bath earlier this week



Blink and you’ll miss this pint-sized pair!

We can only imagine what this labrador is thinking while a hound puppy uses it as a sofa



A couple of Gordon Elliott’s old campaigners enjoy a day out on the Irish coast

The daughter of Irish event rider Aoife Clark looks like she had a busy day at Wellington Horse Trials!

ITV Racing presenter and former Flat jockey Jason Weaver gives wakeboarding a go (watch until the end)…



Multiple Grade One-winning chaser Un De Sceaux looks very happy in his retirement



All we needed this week was a video of a donkey taking a dip



