Step back in time with this 17th Century five-bedroom home, complete with stables, swimming pool and sand school

Diamond Farm is a 17th Century property on the outskirts of “charming” village Shepherdswell in Kent, boasting original features and equestrian facilities outside.

The equestrian complex includes just under seven acres of paddocks, 11 good-sized stables, with a foaling box as well as a tackroom, haystore and sand school, plus plenty of hard standing for horseboxes.

Diamond Farm is on the market with estate agent Fine & Country, with a price tag of £1.5m.

The historic five-bedroom family home enjoys views across the Kent countryside. The house, which is approached through a solid wood electric gate, has been renovated and extended to a high standard.

Inside, one of the first things you notice is the glass floor in the dining room that shows the wine racks in the cellar below, dating back to the 12th Century. It is a perfect entertaining space, with double doors, an exposed ceiling and wall beams, plus a recently installed wood-burning stove.

The kitchen/breakfast room boasts a vaulted ceiling, black-and-white floor tiles, a large skylight, plus bi-folding doors to a raised terrace — where there is an impressive rockery complete with a waterfall. There is also a “stable door” leading to a handy boot room, perfect for any muddy, wet riding gear.

The sitting room benefits from a cosy inglenook fireplace and exposed beams, while the sash windows provide plenty of natural light.

There is also a self-contained annexe, which includes a lounge and shower room on the ground floor and a bedroom – under a vaulted ceiling – on the first floor. The rest of the sleeping accommodation is accessed via the staircase in the kitchen.

A “quirky” room incorporates two small staircases, each leading to a vaulted mezzanine area – a perfect space for children – while one of the double bedrooms boast a splendid mural on the wall. The family bathroom includes a “steam room-style” double shower and a stand alone bath.

There is also an opportunity to develop a holiday-let business, with two self-contained units surrounding an above-ground swimming pool. In addition, there is the possibility to redevelop a barn with planning permission for a three-bedroom property.

