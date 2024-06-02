A family home in an enviable location, complete with stables, arena and grazing





If you’re looking for a family home with an annexe, plus lovely equestrian facilities, on the edge of the New Forest, then this could be right up your street.

Dial Court is on the western fringe of the New Forest national park in a private but accessible location, bordered by woodland. The village of Bransgore provides a range of local amenities, with plenty of New Forest pubs and scenic walks close by. Highcliffe and Avon beaches are approximately five miles away.

Christchurch town centre is just over three-and-a-half miles away, while the market town of Ringwood is only a short drive and Hinton Admiral train station, which is three miles away, provides a mainline commute to London, with Bournemouth Airport offering a range of international options.

Local equestrian centres include Langford Farm House (14 miles), Crofton Manor (30 miles), Quob Stables (31 miles) and New Forest Riding Centre (eight miles).

If hunting is your thing, head out with the New Forest hounds.

Local equine vets include Celtic Equine Vets and New Forest Equine Vets.

Cross-country courses are on offer at Dene Farm and Tenantry Farm.

The location of the New Forest & Hampshire County Show is 20 minutes from the front door.

Sign up to New Forest Riding Club for a range of local fixtures throughout the season.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, this property is on the market with a guide price of £1.75m. Let’s take a look around…

Outbuildings include a stable block containing three stables, a tack room, hay barn, carport, and triple garage. A covered log store sits at the rear of the stable block.

Two paddocks are situated alongside the drive, and two are to the back of the property, along with an arena. This property sits in four acres.

Built in the early 1900s, Dial Court was originally a coach house to Dial House. Sympathetically altered and extended over the years, this home retains characterful features throughout.

You enter the house via a storm porch and through double oak doors to a porch, which leads into a drawing room. The drawing room has two sets of French style doors to the rear, a fireplace housing a log burner, wood panelling with recessed displays and double glass doors leading to a formal dining room.

Also on the ground floor is a shower room, a sitting room with log burner, and a family room with double doors to the rear patio. The family room could be used as a fourth bedroom if required.

The kitchen/breakfast room has granite work tops, a range of appliances and a Rayburn range. There is a door to the annexe, which is currently boarded/insulated, but this could be reinstated, should the purchaser wish to use that as primary accommodation.

The annex contains two bedrooms, a shower room, kitchen, living room and conservatory with a private entrance.

A boot room and utility room complete the ground floor.

The first floor provides three double bedrooms. The master features an en-suite and views across the rear garden. There is also a family bathroom on this floor.

Access to the property is via a long tree-lined driveway with two electric double gates. There is plenty of parking for vehicles.

To the rear of the main house is an area of patio, with glass veranda, while there is also a south-facing landscaped rear garden, with a central pond with water fountain, log cabin and walled border.

