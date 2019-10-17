‘The show world could use a little personality’: showjumper strikes out with her own clothing design

Showjumper Dani G. Waldman (nee Goldstein) has never been afraid to express her personality with her now famous cascade of feathers woven through her hair and her much followed #flyingfeathers Instagram posts.

But at the Longines Global Champions Tour final in New York at the end of September, when the 34-year-old Israeli rider trotted in to the ring on her great mare Lizziemary, it was her show jacket — rather than the electric blue feathers — that really caught our eye.

In a world of muted colours and traditional trims, a black lace coat was certainly something out of the ordinary.

“I wanted to design something ultra-feminine with a nod to fashion, while also being functional and sporty,” Dani told H&H.

“I chose a stretch lace that was breathable, lightweight, wouldn’t wrinkle and was easily washable.”

The native New Yorker is now resident in the Netherlands with husband Alan, whom she married earlier this summer, and she had the jacket produced for her in the city.

“The show world could always use a little personality in my mind!” she says. “I don’t have any specific events where I plan to wear it — just when the mood strikes, and the weather!”

This has been a super season for Dani, who represented her country at the European Championships in August, where she patriotically sported a full head of blue and white feathers in the colours of Israel’s flag. She has also qualified as one of the 18 finalists for the 2019 Longines Global Champions Tour Super Grand Prix in Prague next month.

Could she have created the latest trend in show jackets? Whether the design catches on or not, we can always rely on Dani to get us all thinking outside of the box.

