



Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from some incredible backdrops to a top showjumper quite simply living the dream.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

What an incredible setting for a horse trials

An incredible sight

Equinox, winner of last weekend’s Dubai World Cup, is (unsurprisingly) very fast!

When you want your dog to feature in your showjumping tracks

Honeysuckle heads off to the next part of her life, now that she has retired from racing

There’s some new faces at the wonderful Gifford’s Circus this year

Boing!

Ben Maher’s Faltic is quite simply living the dream

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Bred in the purple (and incredibly cute)

