A beautiful Georgian farmhouse complete with stables, arena, grazing, gardens and more





Sitting in a plot of approximately four acres, this compact country estate offers well-manicured gardens and lovely equestrian facilities.

Located in the small hamlet of Curborough, near the city of Lichfield in Staffordshire, Curborough Grange is a grade II listed Georgian farmhouse. Set in open countryside, you can still hit the A5, A38, M6 or arrive at Lichfield Trent Valley Station in less than 15 minutes. From the station, London is just over an hour away.

Local equestrian centres to check out include Rodbaston (18 miles), Ingestre Stables (15 miles) and Field House Marchington (15 miles).

Stafford Horse Trials is 35 minutes from the front door.

Want to show? Sign up to BSPS Area 6 or NCPA Staffordshire.

Watch racing at Uttoxeter Racecourse (18 miles).

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, the price tag on this home is £1.75m. Let’s take a look…

The four-acre plot is divided into gardens and paddocks. There is also a newly constructed 60x20m manège and stable block, consisting of two stables.

The grounds offer gardens, a large patio area and a selection of outbuildings, with a double garage block, gardener’s buildings and additional buildings currently being used as tack rooms. There is a large driveway with plenty of parking for vehicles and horseboxes.

Entering the main house, there is an original Minton tiled entrance hall, leading to a mix of reception rooms.

There is a lounge with a bay window, beams, oak floor and fireplace. The kitchen features a centre island, and this room opens into a formal sitting room with period fireplace, beams and original flooring. There is also a formal dining room with high ceilings, oak flooring and a Victorian style fireplace.

The room currently used for a games room with large inglenook fireplace would also make an office or family room. The original cheese room is currently used as a utility room. There is a scullery with vaulted ceiling and is primed for redevelopment into further accommodation, subject to the necessary permissions, and a large cellar.

An original wooden staircase leads to the first-floor accommodation, which offers five double bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom features beams, far reaching countryside views and an en-suite.

An additional staircase leads to the second floor, which currently provides living accommodation, including a lounge which leads onto a large bedroom suite with an en-suite. There is also another double bedroom and a large storage room.

There is a further currently unutilised acre of land that has been offered to a developer who has an option to develop the land as a high-end, exclusive residential plot. Should the planning consultation be successful there is an opportunity to sell the land for between £800,000 to £1m to the developer in question, subject to final valuations.

