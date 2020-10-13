A detached residence standing in over 27 acres, complete with outdoor school, 7 stables and bridle path access…

Need a well-located nest to facilitate your equestrian dreams but also live out your own down time in complete luxury? Then look no further…

Crows Nest Farm is located between Upton St. Leonards and Painswick in the very horsey county of Gloucestershire.

Situated at the foot of the Cotswold escarpment, Upton St Leonards boasts a village hall, church and primary school as well as a range of local shops.

Crows Nest Farm is the former home of successful British Showjumper, David Fudge. His top horse, Vancurtis, is currently competing with British Showjumper Rebecca Mason.

You can enjoy racing at Cheltenham Racecourse (12 miles) or polo at Longdole Polo Club (6 miles).

Local equestrian centres nearby include: Barton End EC (12 miles), Greenhill Equitation (15 miles) and Tumpy Green Equestrian (16 miles).

Three Counties Showground can be found just 45 minutes (32 miles) from the front door. Prestige Equestrian is just over 15 minutes away (8 miles).

If you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 9B. Hunting in the area is with the Cotswold Hunt. Local vets include B&W Equine Vets (18 miles) or Pegasus House (12 miles).

Offered for sale by Hamptons International, this attractive home is priced at £1.5m.

Set in 27 acres, Crows Nest Farm has uninterrupted views across surrounding countryside towards the Malvern Hills.

The land is in two blocks to either side of the lane leading to the house. Water is provided to all areas and there is direct access to bridleways from the property.

From the parking area in front of the house is a five-bar gate which opens into a courtyard. Here is the stable block, which offers seven loose boxes and a tack room.

One of the main features is this impressive 20x40m outdoor school complete with a fibre sand surface.

The main home is a detached residence constructed of Cotswold stone with a slate tiled roof. The accomodation is set over two floors and there are five bedrooms in total.

The ground floor accommodation is principally comprised of an entrance hall, a sitting room with bay window and wood-burning stove, a study, a dining room that opens to the kitchen/breakfast room complete with AGA and limestone flooring and a conservatory.

