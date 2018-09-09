The countdown is on! 9 reasons to look forward to the National Hunt season

The end of the summer months signal only one thing for avid National Hunt fans — the much-anticipated return of jump racing. Here are just a few reasons to look forward to a winter of action over the fences...

1. The £1m triple crown

Kauto Star remains the only horse to have won this trio of races in one season — the Betfair Chase at Haydock, the King George at Kempton and the Gold Cup at Cheltenham — however, some exciting horses have already been lined up for the challenge this season, including the Nicky Henderson-trained Might Bite and Colin Tizzard’s duo, the 2018 Gold Cup hero Native River and old favourite Thistlecrack.

2. Ditching the summer dress

As much as we all love to dress up and look the part, there is a sense of relief coming into the jump season that we no longer need to carefully plan an outfit with such precision (which hat goes with which dress, not forgetting the colour-coordinated handbag). It is the time of year, when we can pull on the tights, whack out the faux fur or tweed and no longer have to panic over perfectly shaven, tanned pins. With fascinators boxed up for the winter, hats also become a godsend for any unruly locks.

3. Adrenaline-fuelled action

Watching our favourite jump horses battle it out on the track, is the reason many of us love to go racing — the thrill of seeing it all up close and the smell of horses with freshly painted hooves walking around the paddock is enough to get our hearts pounding.

4. Layering up

For any National Hunt racegoer, there is nothing more enjoyable than wrapping up against the cold for a day at the races and treating yourself to a mulled wine. Get the layers on, don a woolly hat and don’t forget your gloves.

5. Saturdays sorted

If going to the races is not on the cards, an afternoon spent tucked up on the sofa, in front of a fire, with a cup of tea and ITV Racing on the television is something that will resonate with any jump racing fan over the winter months. Friends already know not to ask if you are free on a Saturday afternoon (you have a date with National Hunt racing, sorry not sorry).

6. Horses back from holidays

As the summer months come to a close, National Hunt trainers’ social media is full of videos of their jump stars coming back into work from their well-deserved holidays, which always get the butterflies buzzing with excitement.

7. Yard visits

At this time of year, many jump trainers also hold open days at their yards. A chance for like-minded people to get close to the equine stars of the sport, hear about their plans for the season and just generally be a bit nosey.

8. Future stars of the weighing room

Over the summer, a handful of jockeys graduate from the point-to-point field and take out conditional jockey licences. It is always interesting to see them grow and progress in the professional ranks. Ones to watch this year include Page Fuller, Connor Brace and Lorcan Williams.

9. Family fun

If you are a parent to young children, do not panic — you can still enjoy jump racing with many racecourse now offering family fun days, including pony rides, fun fairs, face painting, farm animals and much more. Think of it as an alternative to childcare and something you can all enjoy together.

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine — on sale every Thursday.