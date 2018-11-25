A cosy barn conversion with stables, solarium and training facilities set in stunning countryside

A Kentish property set in 4.2 acres and surrounded by luscious countryside has come on the market and is waiting for a new horsey buyer to call it home.

Kippings Cross Oast is nestled in a rural yet convenient location with access onto the A21 and to Tunbridge Wells (4.3 miles), Tonbridge (6.8 miles) and Paddock Wood (2.7 miles). The local village of Matfield is approximately 2.5 miles away.

Equestrian centres just a stones throw away include: Duckhurst Farm (12 miles), Blue Barn EC (24 miles), Chelsfield EC (23 miles) and Willow Farm Equestrian (33 miles).

Saddlesdane Equestrian Supplies is 30 miles away and hosts a range of fixtures across the season. You are also a 45 minute drive from Charing Racecourse.

If you fancy heading out hunting, go with either the West Kent hunt or the Ashford Valley hunt.

Up the pace of training at one of the local cross-country courses in the area which include: Bonfleur XC (12 miles), Chilham Park (33 miles) or Lodge Farm (12 miles).

Sign up to BSPS Area 14 for a range of local showing fixtures in the area.

The property is advertised at a guide price of £1m — £1.1m and is being offered for sale by Batcheller Monkhouse.

Let’s have a snoop…

The property is approached by double opening electric gates and wooden gates lead into a parking area for trailers and horse boxes, leading onto the stable yard. There is an American style barn which has eight spacious loose boxes, a tack room, kitchen, wash area and solarium. There is a further timber block of five stables and a separate hay store. The dressage arena measures 30x40m and there is a Claydon horse walker available by negotiation.

The house is a detached oast and barn conversion with an additional detached barn with scope for conversion.

The classic country decor is intertwined throughout the home. Check out this kitchen/breakfast room complete with cupboards and granite worktops with an Alpha range cooker and a stable door.

The two roundels as seen above both have doors to the outside are currently house a dining room and a family room.

The master bedroom is set into one roundel and has an en suite shower room. The guest bedroom in the second roundel has stairs to a mezzanine office/study area. There are three further bedrooms.

The gardens have a paved terrace and a summer house as well as trees and hedges to either side. Do we spy a hot tub?

Is this the home for you?

